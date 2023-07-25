“He has produced one of the most productive inside linebacker rooms in the country, and he’s one of the people that really believes in growth being a part of his process, and he continues to grow to this day,” Smart said of Schumann.

What makes the commitment of Williams all the more impressive is that it comes a year after Schumann signed the No. 3, 5 and 6 ranked inside linebackers in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Freshman Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen both had strong showings in spring practice, while Troy Bowles arrived on campus this summer.

Georgia now has 26 commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, which sits at No. 1 in the country for the cycle. Williams joins his high school teammate, defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Williams and Jonah-Ajonye are the highest-rated pair of teammates to commit to play for Georgia.

That could change shortly though in the event that 5-star safety KJ Bolden commits to Georgia on Aug. 5. He is the No. 7 player in the class and is high school teammates with Raiola at Buford High School.

The Bulldogs have most of this recruiting class stitched up, something that Smart happens to a big fan of. He’s no doubt thrilled to have a player of Williams’ caliber in the class.

“The results have changed because I think you’re referencing the number of commits right now compared to years past,” Smart said at SEC media days. “That wasn’t a philosophical difference, that was a result of kids choosing to get on board earlier. I personally enjoy it and like it that way, but we don’t have control over that. They do.”

What landing 5-star linebacker Justin Williams means for Georgia football, Glenn Schumann