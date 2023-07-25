clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Glenn Schumann has amassed his fair share of big recruiting wins in his time at Georgia. Nakobe Dean, Raylen Wilson and Quay Walker were all 5-star prospects before becoming Georgia Bulldogs.

But none were ranked as high as Georgia’s newest commitment in Justin Williams. He is the No. 11 overall player in the country and the top-ranked linebacker prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

Georgia has been an NFL factory when it comes to linebackers under Schumann. The Bulldogs had three inside linebackers taken in the 2022 NFL Draft and have three inside linebackers on the Preseason All-SEC teams.

Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall left Georgia in order to find more playing time. He ended up at Alabama of all places.

“He has produced one of the most productive inside linebacker rooms in the country, and he’s one of the people that really believes in growth being a part of his process, and he continues to grow to this day,” Smart said of Schumann.

What makes the commitment of Williams all the more impressive is that it comes a year after Schumann signed the No. 3, 5 and 6 ranked inside linebackers in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Freshman Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen both had strong showings in spring practice, while Troy Bowles arrived on campus this summer.

Georgia now has 26 commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, which sits at No. 1 in the country for the cycle. Williams joins his high school teammate, defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Williams and Jonah-Ajonye are the highest-rated pair of teammates to commit to play for Georgia.

That could change shortly though in the event that 5-star safety KJ Bolden commits to Georgia on Aug. 5. He is the No. 7 player in the class and is high school teammates with Raiola at Buford High School.

The Bulldogs have most of this recruiting class stitched up, something that Smart happens to a big fan of. He’s no doubt thrilled to have a player of Williams’ caliber in the class.

“The results have changed because I think you’re referencing the number of commits right now compared to years past,” Smart said at SEC media days. “That wasn’t a philosophical difference, that was a result of kids choosing to get on board earlier. I personally enjoy it and like it that way, but we don’t have control over that. They do.”

