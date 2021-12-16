Kirby Smart share shares his first public thoughts on Gunner Stockton: ‘He’s stuck to his guns that he loves UGA’
Gunner Stockton isn’t the first prodigious quarterback talent that Kirby Smart has signed at Georgia. Stockton rates as the nation’s No. 67 overall prospect and the No. 7 overall quarterback. He set a number of state records while playing for Rabun County High School in Tiger, Ga., besting marks set by Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.
But there’s a uniqueness to Stockton’s story that separates him from the Justin Field’s and Jake Fromm’s of the recent recruiting lore.
For one, Smart has known Stockton longer than most realize. The Georgia head coach’s relationship with the Stockton family dates back to when Smart himself was a recruit.
“The recruitment of Gunner was really interesting because we’ve known, at least I’ve known, Gunner since he was a small kid,” Smart said. “His dad hosted me at an official visit at Georgia Southern many years ago, so I’ve known his dad for a long time. My dad was the high school there was Gunner was a young, young kid.”
Beyond that though, Stockton’s recruitment differed from that of most elite quarterback prospects. Stockton initially committed to South Carolina to play for Will Muschamp and then offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. At that point in the recruiting process, Stockton was a 5-star prospect.
After Stockton’s commitment, Muschamp was eventually fired and Bobo ended up becoming Auburn’s offensive coordinator. All that change forced Stockton to re-evaluate his commitment.
Then in January of 2021, days before Smart announced that Muschamp had officially joined the Georgia staff as an analyst, Stockton committed to the Georgia program. Since then, Bobo was fired at Auburn and his son also signed to play with Georgia in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Stockton is one of nine signees in Georgia’s class that were publicly committed to other schools. But the consistency within Georgia’s program played a big part in Stockton and many others landing with the Bulldogs.
“It’s consistency in messaging. It’s consistency in communication. It’s the number one overall quality that I want to be known for in recruiting: consistency in performance, consistency in messaging, continuity of our staff and program,” Smart said. “We won out a lot on that because a lot of folks by default had things change, and we didn’t have a lot of change.
“We were able to continue developing a relationship with people even if they were committed somewhere else because you never know what’s going to happen.”
While Stockton set records in one of the top high school football states in the country, he’s somewhat of an unknown compared to the other top-flight quarterback prospects. Stockton didn’t participate in the Elite 11, a national competition for quarterbacks to showcase their talents in comparison to one another.
That lack of exposure though doesn’t both Stockton. In fact, it seems to fit with his personality. Consider that Stockton’s only tweet during Wednesday came at 11:41 p.m., long after most people had turned in for the night.
Stockton is the second-highest ranked offensive signee in Georgia’s class, with only running back Branson Robinson ranking higher. While rarely front-facing, he played a key part in pulling together Georgia’s No. 3 ranked 2022 signing class.
