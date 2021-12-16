Kirby Smart share shares his first public thoughts on Gunner Stockton: ‘He’s stuck to his guns that he loves UGA’

Gunner Stockton isn’t the first prodigious quarterback talent that Kirby Smart has signed at Georgia. Stockton rates as the nation’s No. 67 overall prospect and the No. 7 overall quarterback. He set a number of state records while playing for Rabun County High School in Tiger, Ga., besting marks set by Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson. Related: Gunner Stockton sets a new Georgia state record previously held by Trevor Lawrence But there’s a uniqueness to Stockton’s story that separates him from the Justin Field’s and Jake Fromm’s of the recent recruiting lore.

For one, Smart has known Stockton longer than most realize. The Georgia head coach’s relationship with the Stockton family dates back to when Smart himself was a recruit. “The recruitment of Gunner was really interesting because we’ve known, at least I’ve known, Gunner since he was a small kid,” Smart said. “His dad hosted me at an official visit at Georgia Southern many years ago, so I’ve known his dad for a long time. My dad was the high school there was Gunner was a young, young kid.” Beyond that though, Stockton’s recruitment differed from that of most elite quarterback prospects. Stockton initially committed to South Carolina to play for Will Muschamp and then offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. At that point in the recruiting process, Stockton was a 5-star prospect.

After Stockton’s commitment, Muschamp was eventually fired and Bobo ended up becoming Auburn’s offensive coordinator. All that change forced Stockton to re-evaluate his commitment. Then in January of 2021, days before Smart announced that Muschamp had officially joined the Georgia staff as an analyst, Stockton committed to the Georgia program. Since then, Bobo was fired at Auburn and his son also signed to play with Georgia in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Stockton is one of nine signees in Georgia’s class that were publicly committed to other schools. But the consistency within Georgia’s program played a big part in Stockton and many others landing with the Bulldogs.