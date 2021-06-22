Jordan Davis continues to earn national media praise ahead of pivotal 2021 season

Part of the reason Davis returned was so he could show he was capable of more than being just a dominant run defender. He’s shown glimpses of being an impact player against the pass, such as when he picked up a sack in the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

And the Bulldogs should very much benefit from having Davis around for another season. With Davis anchoring the middle of the defense, Georgia has had the nation’s best run defense in each of the past two seasons.

Jordan Davis surprised quite a few people when he made the decision to return to Georgia for his senior season.

“Jordan’s biggest issue is conditioning and weight control,” Smart said in April. “He knows that and we’ve got to get him to cut some more for him to be elite. It’s harder for him to be a contributor when the ball game speeds up.

“So, it’s critical that he gets in the best shape of his life. Part of the reason he decided to come back was to get in great shape so he could create some more value and that’s what he is working on.”

As a junior, Davis appeared in seven games for Georgia. He was sidelined for three games due to an elbow injury. In addition to picking up a sack, Davis also blocked a field goal for Georgia in its win over Cincinnati.

The first game of the season will be a meaningful one for Davis, as it will be played in his hometown of Charlotte. The Bulldogs will be taking on the Clemson Tigers, who also have a number of elite defensive linemen. Davis, Bryan Breese and Myles Murphy were all named Preseason All-Americans by Walter Camp.

