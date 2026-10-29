ATHENS — The Georgia-Florida game has always carried some significance for defensive tackle Jordan Hall.

In most years, it’s a homecoming for the fourth-year defensive lineman. Hall is from Jacksonville, Florida. Growing up, he used to play his high school games on Thursday because of the security presence needed for the Georgia-Florida game.

Up until this season, Hall’s hometown has served as the annual host for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

This season sees the historic rivalry move to Atlanta for the first time in series history.

Despite the change in venue, this game still means a great deal to Georgia’s defensive line leader.

In this game last season, Hall suffered what proved to be a season-ending knee injury. It came after he missed the first eight games of the 2024 campaign after multiple leg surgeries, the last of which was the Georgia-Florida game.

Despite Saturday being his fourth Georgia-Florida game, he’s yet to start and finish a rivalry game that featured the top two schools in his recruitment when he was a 5-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

“I would argue that over the last 20, 30 years, that they have the most players that aren’t from Florida are from Georgia, and our most players that aren’t from Georgia are from Florida,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So we have crossed the state line to recruit players a lot, which creates more rivalry.”

For all the adversity that has stunted Hall’s career, those around the program don’t first bring up his injury battles when discussing him.

It’s an intangible aspect that really stands out for the 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive lineman.

“One thing he is is consistently energetic,” Smart said. “He plays really hard. He does not want to be seen as a loafer, or someone that doesn’t play with high effort. That carries over to the other guys.”

It seems like there’s a prerequisite when discussing Hall to bring up his energy and effort levels. He’s a bit of a try-hard. Normally that carries a negative connotation.

But for a defensive lineman like Hall, it’s a compliment.

“Yeah, Jordan Hall, he’s just, he’s an elite-effort guy,” offensive lineman Drew Bobo said. “I think he’s gotten better every single year. He’s battled through injuries, and that’s just the type of person he is. He’s always gonna come back stronger.”

After the knee injury ended his 2025 season, it’s fair to say Hall has indeed come back as a better version of himself in 2026.

He already has more tackles for loss, 2.5, this season than he did in each of his first three seasons combined. In addition to his 11 total tackles, he also blocked a field goal in Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt.

He is also the oldest player in the room. He’s the only defensive lineman on the roster who is in his fourth year in the program.

That makes it easy for Hall to be a leader, given all he’s gone through and seen.

Add that experience to his usual energy level and he’s become a role model for his other Georgia defensive linemen.

“That’s my big brother,” sophomore Elijah Griffin said. “He’s a leader, a captain on his team. For him, battling injuries in the past, just to finally get that rise and the attention that he deserves. He’s done a great job with just teaching me how to stay calm during the storm.”

It hasn’t always been easy for Hall to weather the ebbs and flows of his college career. Some bodies just aren’t able to withstand the punishment that comes with playing in the SEC on a weekly basis.

Hall has worked hard to get himself into better playing shape. He’s more slender now than he was early in his college career.

Having lost the chance to play, he now has a better understanding of what is required to play on Georgia’s talented defensive line.

“I mean, it could’ve been a lot worse,” Hall said in September. “I try not to think too much about it. I mean, it’s always in my rear-view mirror just because I know what I’ve been through. All the trials and tribulations I’ve done had. Fighting back from that now and being able to fight back from injuries beforehand. Just being injury-ridden is not a good thing, so just trying to keep my head up.”

Despite the setbacks, Hall’s attitude has never waned.

It’s a big reason he’s in the position he is now, heading into Georgia’s biggest rivalry game of the season.

“He was the same way before he got injured,” Smart said. “The injuries just made it harder for him to play the way he wanted to play. But he certainly plays with a lot of energy and toughness and brings the FPE (fire, passion and energy) we want.”

Earlier this season, Hall was asked about getting to go play on the road at Alabama. It was one of the biggest games of the season.

Yet for him it was simply an opportunity to do what he loves to do. Something that has been taken from him multiple times during his Georgia career.

“I play the game I love to play, and I get paid to do it,” Hall said. “Ain’t no pep talk for this. It’s just go play.”

Hall will get to go do that on Saturday against the rival Gators. While he won’t have the pleasure of doing so in his hometown — the stadium in Jacksonville is undergoing renovations — the Georgia-Florida game means a great deal to someone who carries significant weight within the Georgia program.

“It matters to him,” Smart said of Hall. “He cares, and he chose to come here from out of state, and he plays really hard, and leads really hard.”