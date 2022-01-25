Kelee Ringo earns lofty praise from ESPN entering 2022 season: ‘Impossibly fast’

Ringo arrived at Georgia with lofty expectations as he was the No. 1 overall defensive back in the 2020 recruiting class. But preseason surgery on his labrum prevented Ringo from even practicing for much of his freshman season, let alone seeing the field. That’s in part why it was a slow build for Ringo to become the player that he was at the end of his second season. But as the national championship game showed, Ringo has about as high an athletic ceiling as anyone on Georgia’s team. That ability earned Ringo some praise from ESPN’s Bill Connelly, who highlighted some of the top 2020 signees who seem posted to dominate the sport.

“Impossibly fast, Ringo was Georgia’s best cover guy as a redshirt freshman even before he clinched the Dawgs’ national title with a pick-six,” Connelly wrote. Related: Kelee Ringo: Watch him break down the Ringo-6 pick to seal the first Georgia football national title in 41 years Ringo will take on an even bigger role for Georgia in the 2022 season as the Bulldogs have to replace a number of key contributors from the title-winning team. In Georgia’s secondary, Derion Kendrick and Lewis Cine are both off to the NFL. Chris Smith does return but Georgia will be looking for a new starting cornerback opposite Ringo.