WATCH: Georgia great Matt Stinchcomb does spot-on impression of Kirby Smart
Matt Stinchcomb has known Kirby Smart for some time now. The two were teammates at Georgia in the 90′s, where Smart became an All-SEC safety and Stinchcomb was an All-American.
Stinchcomb, who is now an analyst for the SEC Network, seems to know Smart so well that the former Georgia offensive tackle can do a spot-on impression of the current Georgia coach.
Stinchcomb showed off his Smart impression while making a radio appearance with SEC Network colleagues Peter Burns and Chris Doering.
Smart will be back in front of reporters next week at SEC Media Days. Georgia is set to appear in Hoover, Ala., on Tuesday. Joining Smart will be quarterback JT Daniels and defensive tackle Jordan Davis to answer questions and preview the upcoming season.
Related: 3 things: Kirby Smart’s decision to bring Jordan Davis, JT Daniels to SEC Media Days
The Georgia head coach will be asked about a number of topics, ranging from the direction of the offense to his thoughts on the new name, image and likeness changes. Smart is also likely to answer questions about transfers Arik Gilbert, Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick and provide injury updates on Dominick Blaylock, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Nakobe Dean.
DawgNation will be in Hoover covering all the latest SEC news and notes next week, as SEC media days start on Monday and conclude on Thursday.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Returning production numbers provide optimism about Georgia football in 2021
- Former Georgia star Ben Watson joins SEC Network
- Todd Monken, Matt Luke hold keys to improving Georgia offense
- Tennessee schedules Georgia for homecoming, Kirby Smart coach fans ‘love to hate’
- Former Georgia championship QB Buck Belue, Chip Towers zero in on offseason issues
- Dani Dennis-Sutton: The elite defender frames the choice between ‘Bama, Penn State and UGA
- Former Georgia LB D’Andre Walker hired for internship by UGA Athletic Association