WATCH: Georgia great Matt Stinchcomb does spot-on impression of Kirby Smart

Matt Stinchcomb has known Kirby Smart for some time now. The two were teammates at Georgia in the 90′s, where Smart became an All-SEC safety and Stinchcomb was an All-American.

Stinchcomb, who is now an analyst for the SEC Network, seems to know Smart so well that the former Georgia offensive tackle can do a spot-on impression of the current Georgia coach.

Stinchcomb showed off his Smart impression while making a radio appearance with SEC Network colleagues Peter Burns and Chris Doering.