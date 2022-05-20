Everyone made the same Kirby Smart joke after explosive Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher comments

Nick Saban started it. Jimbo Fisher returned fire in epic fashion, comparing Saban to God and saying he should’ve been slapped more as a child. Things got so out of hand between the two coaches on Thursday that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had to step up in and publicly admonish both coaches. “The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last night nor today,” Sankey said in a statement. “A hallmark of the SEC is intense competition within an environment of collaboration. Public criticism of any kind does not resolve issues and creates a distraction from seeking solutions for the issues facing college athletics today.”

Like Fisher, Smart served as an assistant with Saban. As Fisher mentioned during his fiery press conference, Smart knows how Saban operates. Of the former Saban assistants, Smart has arguably become the most successful, as evidenced by his national championship win over Saban last season. Fisher and Smart are the only two former Saban assistants to beat the Alabama head coach. Prior to Texas A&M's loaded 2022 recruiting cycle, Georgia seemed to be the only program that could consistently challenge Alabama on the recruiting trail, a credit to Smart and the way he attacks recruiting. So once the dust settled on the comments made by the two SEC West coaches, everyone was eager to see what Smart would say on the matter. While the Georgia head coach has not publicly commented on the matter, just about everyone on the internet made the same joke about what his reaction would be. Social media was flooded with images and memes of Smart either looking amused or watching a fight go down.

