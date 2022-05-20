Everyone made the same Kirby Smart joke after explosive Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher comments
Nick Saban started it. Jimbo Fisher returned fire in epic fashion, comparing Saban to God and saying he should’ve been slapped more as a child. Things got so out of hand between the two coaches on Thursday that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had to step up in and publicly admonish both coaches.
“The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last night nor today,” Sankey said in a statement. “A hallmark of the SEC is intense competition within an environment of collaboration. Public criticism of any kind does not resolve issues and creates a distraction from seeking solutions for the issues facing college athletics today.”
Related: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issues Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher public reprimands
Saban later issued an apology for the original remarks. But everyone had their mind on one key missing piece in the whole affair: what would Kirby Smart think about all of this?
Like Fisher, Smart served as an assistant with Saban. As Fisher mentioned during his fiery press conference, Smart knows how Saban operates. Of the former Saban assistants, Smart has arguably become the most successful, as evidenced by his national championship win over Saban last season. Fisher and Smart are the only two former Saban assistants to beat the Alabama head coach.
Prior to Texas A&M’s loaded 2022 recruiting cycle, Georgia seemed to be the only program that could consistently challenge Alabama on the recruiting trail, a credit to Smart and the way he attacks recruiting.
So once the dust settled on the comments made by the two SEC West coaches, everyone was eager to see what Smart would say on the matter. While the Georgia head coach has not publicly commented on the matter, just about everyone on the internet made the same joke about what his reaction would be.
Social media was flooded with images and memes of Smart either looking amused or watching a fight go down.
It should be noted that the original comments that set off this whole affair stemmed from Texas A&M finishing with the No. 1 ranked signing class in the 2022 cycle. Alabama came in second while Georgia finished No. 3.
Smart has been asked about the impact Name, Image and likeness had on recruiting for this cycle. While he didn’t go scorched earth like Saban, you could tell he is not a fan of the new wave of recruiting.
“Now, development has taken a step back, which it shouldn’t, and facilities, academics, what we can do for you in terms of life after football - those things have taken a backburner to NIL for a lot of people,” Smart said in Feburary. “Once you explain to a kid that we can’t set that up, we can’t promise that, what people are doing is they’re validating their NIL by showing what their current roster makes and by showing what current players are able to do.
“The more marketable their players, the dollar signs fall in these young kids’ and parents’ minds. I think sometimes they’re getting misled into the numbers that are already out there which becomes propaganda.”
Georgia isn’t scheduled to play Texas A&M or Alabama this season, but odds are the Bulldogs will likely see either team in Atlanta for the SEC championship. Georgia is favored to come out of the SEC East, while Alabama and Texas A&M are the top two teams in the SEC West. Those two teams are set to play Oct. 8 in what will easily be the most anticipated game of the regular season.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- 4 takeaways from Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher’s fiery and furious exchange
- Nick Saban apologizes for singling out Jimbo Fisher, Deion Sanders, elaborates on NIL-related concerns
- Kayden McDonald: Elite All-state DT begins his senior season on TV tonight after astounding 2021
- Jimbo Fisher fires back at Nick Saban: ‘Maybe somebody should’ve slapped (him)’
- What new NCAA rule changes mean for the future Georgia football
- Georgia should pay Kirby Smart at least $10 million a year -- and feel good about it
- Georgia football-Oregon: 3 things that excite us about Week 1 2022 opener
- Georgia football podcast: A bold prediction for UGA’s season opener vs. Oregon
UGA News
- Everyone made the same Kirby Smart joke after explosive Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher comments
- Jimbo Fisher fires back at Nick Saban: ‘Maybe somebody should’ve slapped (him)’
- What new NCAA rule changes mean for the future Georgia football
- Nick Saban says Texas A&M ‘bought every player on their team’
- Georgia should pay Kirby Smart at least $10 million a year -- and feel good about it