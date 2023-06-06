Ladd McConkey already generating national media buzz entering 2023 season
Georgia fans already know how good wide receiver Ladd McConkey he is. He finished the 2022 season with 58 receptions for 762 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He’s also served as a punt returner for the Bulldogs and added two rushing touchdowns.
It seems the national media has at last taken notice of McConkey’s skills. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy shared his thoughts on McConkey and what the Georgia wide receiver brings to the table.
Nagy’s tweet also got a number of people talking about McConkey and his talent.
“I felt like I still had more to do here,” McConkey said this spring. “I love it here, I love the guys here and the coaches. In that aspect, it was easy to come back and wanting to be with them and, shoot, try to do it one more time.
McConkey could’ve enter the NFL draft after this past season but elected to return to Athens for one more season. That should benefit Georgia tremendously.
“Yeah, I had some good feedback, had some not-good feedback,” McConkey said. “Stuff I liked, stuff I didn’t like. But I feel like that’s probably anybody. So yeah, hopefully I come back this year, get a little bit more consistency and then go from there.
The wide receiver from Chatsworth, Ga., was a late addition to Georgia’s signing class, as he committed to the Bulldogs just days before National Signing Day in 2020. The only other Power 5 school to offer McConkey was Vanderbilt.
Only Brock Bowers had a more productive season than McConkey did for Georgia in 2022. Both return for the 2023 team. McConkey’s presence will make things much easier for whoever wins the starting quarterback job for Georgia, with Carson Beck being the expected favorite to ultimately win the job.
Georgia did bring in wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas from the transfer portal this offseason. But McConkey is still expected to be a featured player for the Bulldogs. Another big year from McConkey should only further solidify himself as an NFL draft prospect and help Georgia potentially win a third-consecutive national championship.
The last wide receiver from Georgia to be drafted was George Pickens, who went in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A strong season from McConkey could put him in a similar range to be taken.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Elite in-state DT Justin Greene commits to Georgia football
- Sammy Brown commitment shows Georgia is still going to do battle with Clemson
- Georgia football podcast: One thing Kirby Smart hasn’t been able to do at UGA
- What social media is saying following Georgia’s massive recruiting weekend
- Richard Seymour, Garrison Hearst nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
- The four big storylines from the first weekend of June official visits
- Why Kirby Smart is just fine with his program still being compared to Alabama
- South Carolina coach Shane Beamer reflects on Georgia, how portal affects SEC talent gap