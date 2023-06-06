Ladd McConkey already generating national media buzz entering 2023 season

Georgia fans already know how good wide receiver Ladd McConkey he is. He finished the 2022 season with 58 receptions for 762 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He’s also served as a punt returner for the Bulldogs and added two rushing touchdowns. It seems the national media has at last taken notice of McConkey’s skills. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy shared his thoughts on McConkey and what the Georgia wide receiver brings to the table. Nagy’s tweet also got a number of people talking about McConkey and his talent.

“I felt like I still had more to do here,” McConkey said this spring. “I love it here, I love the guys here and the coaches. In that aspect, it was easy to come back and wanting to be with them and, shoot, try to do it one more time. McConkey could’ve enter the NFL draft after this past season but elected to return to Athens for one more season. That should benefit Georgia tremendously. “Yeah, I had some good feedback, had some not-good feedback,” McConkey said. “Stuff I liked, stuff I didn’t like. But I feel like that’s probably anybody. So yeah, hopefully I come back this year, get a little bit more consistency and then go from there. Dawgnation Dawgnation What return of Ladd McConkey means for 2023 Georgia football offense The wide receiver from Chatsworth, Ga., was a late addition to Georgia’s signing class, as he committed to the Bulldogs just days before National Signing Day in 2020. The only other Power 5 school to offer McConkey was Vanderbilt. Only Brock Bowers had a more productive season than McConkey did for Georgia in 2022. Both return for the 2023 team. McConkey’s presence will make things much easier for whoever wins the starting quarterback job for Georgia, with Carson Beck being the expected favorite to ultimately win the job.