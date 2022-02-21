Matt Luke releases official statement on stepping down as Georgia football offensive line coach
The University of Georgia confirmed that offensive line coach Matt Luke would be stepping down after working for the school for the past two seasons.
“Today, after much prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to step away from coaching and shift my focus to spending more time with my family,” Luke said. “I want to thank Coach Smart, his wife Mary Beth, and the entire Georgia family for an incredible past two seasons. I also appreciate Coach Smart’s support in my decision today. He’s a great coach, and I’ll always cherish his friendship. It has been an honor of a lifetime to be able to win a national championship with this staff and these players, and something I will never forget.
“Being able to play and compete in the SEC as a player and then continue my career in football as a coach for the last 23 years has allowed me the opportunity to give back to the game I love so much. To all the players I have had the opportunity to coach through the years, I want to say thank you for trusting me and allowing me to be your coach and play a small role in your lives. I will never forget the relationships and memories that we made together. That’s what makes this game so special and what I will miss the most. Last, and most importantly, I want to thank my wife Ashley, my sons Harrison and Cooper, as well as my entire family, for their love and support over the years. The opportunity for us to be together more excites me about this next chapter in our lives. Once more, thanks to Coach Smart, the coaches, players, and staff at the University of Georgia for making these past two years some of the best of my life. God Bless.”
Related: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke reportedly steps down
Luke joined Georgia prior to the 2020 season as he replaced Sam Pittman. Luke previously worked as the head coach at Ole Miss but was fired after the 2019 season. Georgia has shown it will pay a premium for its offensive line coach, as Luke was set to make $900,000 in the coming season. Only offensive coordinator Todd Monken was set to make more during the 2022 season.
Georgia’s offensive line battled multiple injuries during the 2021 season, with Jamaree Salyer missing time due to injury. The Bulldogs still finished in the top-10 in the country in sacks allowed and ran for 140 yards in the national championship game win over Alabama.
The Bulldogs will have to replace Salyer along with multi-year starter Justin Shaffer, as those two are off to the NFL. Georgia does return Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Warren McClendon and Warren Ericson. Luke’s replacement will also inherit talented young players like Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge and Amarius Mims.
Georgia signed five offensive linemen as a part of the 2022 signing class, with four of them already on campus and expected to participate in spring practice. Georgia’s first day of practice is scheduled for March 15. The spring game is scheduled for April 16.
The Bulldogs do have two offensive line commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle in 4-star prospect Bo Hughley and 3-star RyQueze McElderry.
Luke is the fourth assistant to depart the program this offseason, joining Dan Lanning, Cortez Hankton and Jahmile Addae. Bryan McClendon will be the new wide receivers coach, Chidrea Uzo-Diribie is the new outside linebackers coach and Fran Brown is the new defensive backs coach.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football podcast: 2 big questions that must be answered about UGA’s QB situation
- Georgia football coach Kirby Smart opens up on CFP Championship Game: ‘really personal’
- Georgia football podcast: UGA’s national championship was propelled by being ahead on key trend
- Georgia debunks details of reports involving Wade Mason suspension from men’s basketball team
- Four team College Football Playoff likely hurts Georgia football more than it helps
- Georgia to hire Rutgers defensive backs coach Fran Brown as new defensive assistant
- Georgia football podcast: Zamir White shares heartfelt message about winning national championship