ATHENS — Micah Morris is the oldest member of Georgia’s 2025 football team.

He is the last remaining signee from the 2021 recruiting class. Some of his classmates, such as Brock Bowers, Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard, went 42-2 during their college careers, won two national titles and are now entering their second seasons in the NFL.

As for Morris, he’s back at Georgia for what will be his final season. He picked up starting experience last season and is eager to take on an even bigger role at Georgia.

“All the hard work that I’ve put in throughout the years, obviously, with the older guys I spoke on previously taking me under their wing,” Morris told reporters last Thursday. “Just putting it all together for one year, one ride, and just trying to lead the young guys. Because obviously I’ve been there for a while like you were saying, so I feel like there’s a lot of advice and tips and just tools that I can feed into the younger guys to make it easier on them as well.”

All that time at Georgia built Morris into one of the best athletes on the team.

Morris was Georgia’s lone representative on Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks List. Feldman, who covers college football for Fox and The Athletic, compiled a group of the top 101 athletes in college football, highlighting their unreal athleticism. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith topped the list.

“The 6-4, 330-pound redshirt senior is the guy the staff sees as the biggest Freak in the program,” Feldman wrote. “Morris, who started five games last season, has done two reps on the bench of 420 pounds and squatted 505 for a double as well. He also vertical jumped 28 inches and broad jumped 8-6.”

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen said at SEC Media Days that Morris was indeed the strongest player on Georgia’s team.

For all his weight-room prowess, Morris didn’t get to show much of his strength until the 2024 season. When Tate Ratledge suffered a midseason ankle injury, Morris stepped in and started the next five games until an injury of his own knocked him from the starting lineup.

Few players would wait as long as Morris to be in the position he finds himself in entering the 2025 season. Dylan Fairchild and Jared Wilson, who Georgia also signed in the 2021 recruiting cycle, were taken in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and are playing for the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, respectively.

Yet it mattered to Morris to finish his college journey at Georgia.

“This is my home. This is where I committed to,” Morris said. “This is where I wanted to be whenever I was a 17-year-old kid. So at the end of the day, if you started it, you’ve got to finish it. Me personally, I knew that I can develop here, whether it might not be me starting every game, but, like I said, the knowledge that I gained from the older guys at the time whenever I was young.

“Now I’m being able to pay it back to the younger guys now with me being an older guy. This is the school that I love and I’m happiest here, so.”

Georgia’s offensive line is in much better shape with Morris on it this season. The Bulldogs have to replace three draft picks from last season’s line.

If Morris can have the finish he wants to, he’ll likely join his fellow signees in the NFL a year from now.

“All we can do is just try to get better now because what happened in the past, we can’t go back and change it,” Morris said. “Just trying to make sure that to get the outcome that we want, we’ve got to get 1% better every day.”

Georgia OL Micah Morris shares where he gets his strength from