Offensive lineman Micah Morris is one of the many Georgia prospects hoping to hear his name called in this month’s NFL draft.

Morris was a multiyear starter at Georgia, manning the left guard position for the Bulldogs in 2025. He was the only player on Georgia’s offensive line to start every game last season, in addition to being regularly regarded as the strongest player on Georgia’s 2025 team.

After an impressive showing at the NFL combine, Morris seemed to have positioned himself well for being selected.

But ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that NFL teams are on alert when it comes to Morris. After polling anonymous scouts and executives, Fowler shared that there are specific concerns with Morris when it comes to his work ethic.

“I’ll be curious where he goes because there are not many guards and he’s got a lot of ability,” one scout told Fowler. “But people are afraid of him.”

No program in the previous five NFL drafts has had more players taken than Georgia. The offensive line has consistently turned out pros, with Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims being recent first-round draft picks.

Morris played with both during his five seasons in Athens. Georgia coach Kirby Smart thinks that will help Morris when it comes to getting to the next level.

“These O-linemen come in and none of them are, like, a finished product, and he got to go against a lot of good players,” Smart said of Morris at Georgia’s pro day. “He got to compete against a really good offensive line group. When you think of the seven or eight starters that are starting in the National Football League that were ahead of him, there’s a reason why he took his time to start and play.

“He’ll probably be the same way in the next coming years.”

Morris is one of two Georgia offensive linemen hoping to be taken in this year’s NFL draft, along with offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. He is likely to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft, whereas Morris may have to wait longer to hear his name called.

The NFL draft begins this year on April 23 with the first round and will conclude on April 25 with rounds four through seven. The event will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.