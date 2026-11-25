ATHENS — When the schedule was first announced last December, wide receiver London Humphreys had thought that the game against Georgia Tech would be his final regular-season game in Sanford Stadium.

He spent his first season at Vanderbilt before the next three were at Georgia.

But in June, the NCAA announced changes to its eligibility rules. Instead of athletes having five years to play four seasons of football, everyone now has five years to play five.

That granted another potential season for Humphreys and his fellow 2023 signees to play.

“I think for someone in my scenario, it is definitely just a blessing,” Humphreys said. “Came into the year thinking, hey, this is my last year, and then you get this extra opportunity.”

There are a handful of players for whom Saturday will definitively be their final game in Sanford Stadium. 2022 signees Gunner Stockton, Earnest Greene, Gentry Williams, Zion Branch and Drew Bobo will all have exhausted their eligibility after the conclusion of this season.

But players like Humphreys, Khalil Barnes, Gabe Harris, Peyton Woodring, Lawson Luckie and Raylen Wilson will have another decision to make after the season. They could head to the NFL draft, or they could potentially return to play a fifth season of college football.

2023 signees that have previously redshirted include Jordan Hall and Kyron Jones. They were always going to have a fifth year of eligibility.

Players don’t have to decide on their NFL draft futures until January, with the deadline for those who play all the way until the national championship being Friday, Jan. 29. Many of those roster decisions will be made following the conclusion of the season, whenever that may be for Georgia.

“Who knows what that means at the end of the season, but still gonna attack it like it is your last year, because things can happen in football,” Humphreys said. “So yeah, I think at the end of the day, it’s great for young guys who have clarity moving forward. And then for older guys like myself, getting an extra year, whatever that looks like, it can be a good opportunity for people as well.”

As for who gets honored on Saturday before Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech, Kirby Smart spoke on the process this week.

“We have stipulations that we believe in as an organization,” Smart said. “We give the players those stipulations. Outside of that, if they fall under the umbrella, then they get an option to walk. It doesn’t change anything for us.”

Smart has made it clear he doesn’t love the idea of players participating in multiple senior days. That phenomenon happened more than a few times in recent years because of the extra year of eligibility that was granted during the 2020 season.

But add in that fewer players make it four years at one school — 18 of Georgia’s 26 2023 signees transferred out — the Georgia coach wants to make sure those that made it to this point do get recognized.

“You know, a lot of guys don’t make it to a Senior Day because they choose to leave before then,” Smart said. “So it’s definitely different. I get where you’re coming from, but what’s the alternative? Don’t do it? I don’t think that’s right. I think you want to honor the seniors on your team, you want to honor the guys that are losing their eligibility.”

Smart knows what Senior Day means better than most of his fellow coaches. He played at Georgia, enjoying a stellar career.

He also lost his final game at Sanford Stadium, falling to Georgia Tech in the 1998 version of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.

The Georgia coach would like to send his seniors, fourth- and fifth-years, out in a way he could not.

“The physicality in this game’s unmatched,” Smart said. “I think that’s what you look for in a rivalry game. You look over the history of the last three, four, five years, it’s really been one of the most physical games we’ve played. They’re physical at the point of attack. They believe in running the ball just like we do, so both teams are built very similarly in terms of the culture and the way they want to strike people and block people. So our guys will be focused on this game.”

Georgia fourth-year seniors who could come back

Dante Dowdell

Lawson Luckie

London Humphreys

Gabe Harris

Raylen Wilson

Khalil Barnes

Peyton Woodring

Jordan Hall

Kyron Jones

Georgia fifth-year seniors who will be out of eligibility