What return of Nolan Smith means for 2022 Georgia football team: ‘I don’t just want to be another player’

When Nolan Smith last publicly spoke before the 2022 NAtional Championship Game, he talked about leaving a legacy. Something he could point back to and one day show his future children about his time in Athens. “You’ll be a Georgia legend no matter if you’re from inside the state of Georgia or outside of Georgia, you’re going to be Georgia legend,” Smith, a Savannah, Ga., native, said. “We came in to be legendary, be special, leave your mark. Like I say, I want to bring my kid back and tell him this is what I did. “I want to leave my mark. I don’t just want to be another University of Georgia player.”

Nolan Smith returning, adds bite to reloading Bulldogs' defense Smith was already the voice of the Georgia defense, with many noting his energy and loudness at practice. Now he'll get to be the face of a program defending a national title. Think of what Jordan Davis did for Georgia this past year. Not so much in terms of on-field production or role but off the field. Directing the band after his final home game. The speech he gave at Georgia's championship celebration. That is what Smith is stepping into.