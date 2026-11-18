ATHENS — Georgia’s path to the SEC championship is simple and straightforward.

Win on Saturday at No. 21 South Carolina and the No. 1 Bulldogs will play in the league’s final installment of its conference championship game.

Georgia has dominated its last three SEC foes and will look to continue that trend this week against a South Carolina that may be without starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

“They do an incredible job with a good game day atmosphere and, you know, make it exciting for really both teams in terms of the environment you get to play in,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of South Carolina. “That’s why you come to the SEC, to get a chance to play in those kind of games.

There are also paths for Georgia to get to Atlanta that don’t involve winning this weekend. The Bulldogs could lose to the rival Gamecocks and still find their way to Atlanta because of numerous tiebreaker scenarios.

If Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee all finish with two conference losses, Georgia and Tennessee would play for the SEC championship by way of Alabama having lost to both the Bulldogs and Volunteers.

Alabama has just one SEC game left, against Auburn next week. The Volunteers are underdogs against LSU this week before facing Vanderbilt next week.

Texas is also not to be ignored, as the Longhorns also have two SEC defeats. Georgia does have a leg up over the Longhorns. Texas’ losses came against Florida and Oklahoma, two teams Georgia beat with ease.

There is a scenario in which Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Tennessee all finish with 7-2 conference records.

The conference tiebreaker at that point would be opponents’ conference winning percentage. Georgia and Alabama have an identical .471 mark, while Tennessee is just behind at .463. Texas is a bit further off the pace at .421.

There are two games this week that will go a long way in impacting all four teams ' opponents’ winning percentage. Oklahoma visits Texas A&M, with a Texas A&M win greatly helping the other three SEC championship game contenders. Georgia beat Oklahoma 41-13, while it did not face Texas A&M.

There is also the Missouri-Kentucky game. If you want to see Georgia in the SEC championship game, you should want the Tigers to beat Kentucky. That result would also help Texas, who beat Missouri 34-20 earlier this season. Kentucky lost to both Tennessee and Alabama.

The Tigers will try to buck a trend though, as SEC teams are 1-5 the week after they play Georgia. The lone win was Arkansas’ win over Tulsa.

Lastly, there is a scenario in which Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Kentucky and Oklahoma all finish tied in second place with three conference losses. In that hypothetical, Georgia would play Alabama because of various tiebreakers.

Winning the SEC may not mean as much as it used. The Bulldogs have done so in each of the previous two seasons, only to lose their first College Football Playoff game. Injuries sustained during the SEC championship game in both years have hurt Georgia’s team entering the College Football Playoff.

Yet the game does still mean a lot to the members of this team. They know the history.

If Georgia is going to end up playing in the game, it will do everything in its power to win it.

“ I mean, we still got this week, like you said, we gotta focus on this game on Saturday first,” wide receiver London Humphreys said. “But when the time comes, any game that we play, we wanna strive to win for. So we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”