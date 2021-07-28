WATCH: SEC expansion would only help Georgia football in 1 area

It moves the two schools closer to ultimately joining the SEC. When that might actually take place will depend on when/if Texas and Oklahoma are able to get out of their current television contract with the Big 12. That deal expires in 2025 and if the two schools want to exit after this coming season, it would cost each $76 million according to the Austin American-Statesman. Beyond the prestige and slight recruiting bump that comes with playing in the SEC, the biggest reason Texas and Oklahoma want to join the SEC is about the money. It’s the same reason the league itself wants to add to what has already been the best football conference in the country. Texas and Oklahoma are marquee brands. Adding teams of that caliber — even if Texas has rarely lived up to its potential over the past decade — should elevate the quality of the league.

Bringing those two teams into the conference will also force the league to adjust its current schedule. There have been two popular models that have been floated. The first would be to keep divisions, moving Alabama and Auburn to the SEC East and thus sliding Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri to the SEC West. Both divisions would have eight teams, and you would play every team in your division. If the SEC wanted to move to nine conference games, schools would then play two teams from the other division. Doing that would also mean that you face every school at least once every four years as well. The other suggestion is breaking the league up into four pods of four. You would play every team in your pod annually before then playing two teams from every other pod as a part of a rotation. If the league expands to nine games, that would mean every team plays a home and away game against every SEC foe in a four-year span.