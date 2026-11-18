Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is getting ready to face South Carolina for the first time as a starting quarterback.

But there was a time when Stockton himself was committed to playing for the rival Gamecocks.

As a prospect, Stockton committed to South Carolina in August of 2020. He was a 2022 quarterback prospect and also a 5-star recruit at the time of his commitment.

A big reason Stockton picked the Gamecocks is because of then offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Stockton has long been close with the Bobo family.

During the 2020 season, South Carolina moved on from then head coach Will Muschamp and replaced him with Shane Beamer.

Beamer had hoped to retain Bobo as his team’s offensive coordinator. But he ultimately joined Bryan Harsin’s staff at Auburn in the same role.

Shortly after Bobo left South Carolina, so too did Stockton.

“Gunner was committed when I got the job here,” Beamer told reporters on Monday. “So all throughout the interview process, there was, man, we got this five-star quarterback named Gunner Stockton. He’s already committed, we gotta keep him, we gotta keep him, we gotta keep him. And then I think within a week of being on the job, Gunner was no longer committed, so I did it.”

Stockton de-committed from South Carolina in January of 2021. By the end of the month, he pledged his services to Georgia.

By the time Stockton got to campus in January of 2022, Bobo ended up joining him. He was first hired as an analyst on Kirby Smart’s staff before being elevated to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season.

Beamer always knew Bobo was going to be an important part of landing Stockton.

“I knew the connection with Mike Bobo, with Gunner, and that was a big reason why Gunner was committed to South Carolina,” Beamer said. “A lot of times nowadays, I find out a guy may be decommitting by something that you all post on social media. But to Gunner’s credit, he didn’t know me, he called me. I remember standing in my office, and he told me he was going to, you know, decommit and open up his recruitment.”

Stockton has turned into one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season, his fifth in Athens. He’s thrown for 21 touchdowns compared to just 4 interceptions while rushing for another three scores.

“Much respect for the way that he plays the game, and pretty cool to see the year that he’s having,” Beamer said.

He led Georgia to an SEC championship and College Football Playoff berth last season as Georgia’s starter.

In his second full year as the team’s top quarterback, he looks to lead the Bulldogs to an even better season.

“Dude’s a leader. He’s tough. Ball player,” wide receiver Isiah Canion said. “Really smart, really cerebral quarterback. Blessed to have him as my quarterback.”

Stockton has not yet had the chance to face Beamer and South Carolina, as the Bulldogs and Gamecocks last met in 2023. Georgia won 24-14 that day, though Stockton did not see the field.

The Bulldogs know they will have their hands full on Saturday against a feisty South Carolina team. Regardless of whether star quarterback LaNorris Sellers plays for the Gamecocks.

“I would say I’m playing pretty good,” Stockton said after Georgia’s win over Missouri. “I feel like we’re executing pretty well, definitely. We need to get better at some areas, but, you know, there’s always room to improve and to get better.”