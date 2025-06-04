clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

ESPN’s Greg McElroy shares why Georgia’s defense will be one of the best …
ATHENS — It’s fair to say that Georgia’s defense was not its usual dominant self in 2024.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart explains why June has become ‘the craziest time of the year’ …
ATHENS — It would seem that December would be Georgia’s busiest month.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart’s defense of Gunner Stockton is his strongest endorsement yet …
Kirby Smart hasn’t spent a whole lot of time hyping up Gunner Stockton this offseason.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart to appear on cover of College Football 26 video game
While you can’t yet play as Kirby Smart in the upcoming College Football 26 video game, you can now see the head coach on the cover of the game.
Connor Riley
Georgia knows better than anybody why College Football Playoff seeding …
There will be changes made to the College Football Playoff for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Connor Riley
