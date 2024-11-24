UMass
21
Final
59
Georgia
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
    3
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    24
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    17
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    24
  • Wofford Terriers
    12
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    56
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    14
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    35
    Missouri Tigers
    39
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    20
    Texas A&M Aggies
    41
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    43
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    17
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    24
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Social media has a lot of thoughts on Georgia football playing in SEC …
ATHENS — When Georgia wrapped its game against UMass, it did not have a clear path to the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs, who finished their SEC slate with a 6-2 record …
Connor Riley
Clemson or ‘cupcakes’? That’s the question for Kirby Smart and Georgia …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart wants his team to play in big games. He loves the atmosphere and the test that those games provide.
Connor Riley
The very simple reason Daniel Harris has emerged in Georgia football …
ATHENS — Georgia’s game against Texas marked a turning point for Daniel Harris.
Connor Riley
Georgia very happy to have a healthy Smael Mondon back on defense: ‘His …
ATHENS — With how well Georgia has recruited the inside linebackers over the years, it’s easy to become fixated on who the next big thing is. Especially with 5-star freshmen …
Connor Riley
Social media takes note of Sanford Stadium crowd, controversial calls in …
ATHENS — For the first time all season, the Georgia Bulldogs got to play in a ranked game at home.
Connor Riley
How Georgia clinching SEC title game appearance creates boom-or-bust …

Mike Griffith
Final grades from Georgia football win over UMass

Connor Riley
Georgia football clinches SEC Championship game berth, to play winner …

Connor Riley
‘Bad’ defensive performance for Georgia acts as a ‘wake-up call’ …

Connor Riley
DawgNation Postgame Show reacts to Georgia football’s 59-21 over UMass

Jack Leo
