clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

ArticleArticle Latest Around the Dawghouse
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What comes next for the UGA roster as transfer portal looms, Bulldogs sign …
ATHENS — Georgia still has an SEC Championship game to play in this coming Saturday. That game will go a long way in shaping how the rest of the 2024 season will look.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart responds to Fran Brown after upset win: ‘Fran made me a better …
ATHENS — A little over a year ago, Fran Brown had just been tabbed to lead the Syracuse football program.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What social media has to say about Georgia football after a wild weekend …
ATHENS — Georgia’s 44-42 win over Georgia Tech on Friday has been dubbed “Clean, Old-Fashioned Eight.”
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football moves up in College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14
ATHENS — For the second consecutive week, Georgia moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart, Georgia players share honest thoughts on playing in SEC …
ATHENS — Like many Georgia fans out there, inside linebacker Smael Mondon knew that with the right combination of results, Georgia could find itself back in the SEC …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: 5-star DL Justus Terry has committed to play for Texas

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia Football Podcast: Decision day arrives for 5-star DL Justus …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Column: Why the SEC Championship game will always matter

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart speaks on status of Trevor Etienne, Christen Miller ahead …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Championship Game TV times and channels, filling out College Football …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment