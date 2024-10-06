clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart: ‘We’re not what we used to be’ amid wide-open college …
ATHENS — Georgia’s Kirby Smart sounded very much like a head coach who knew to be buckled in for a bumpy ride on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football final grades following bounce back win over Auburn
ATHENS — Georgia football was never in doubt of losing to Auburn on Saturday. The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead after their first drive, held a double-digit at halftime and …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Hugh Freeze believes Auburn can win out, sounds off on Georgia talent …
ATHENS — Hugh Freeze doesn’t believe his Auburn team is that far off, but the scoreboard at Georgia and the Tigers’ record suggests otherwise.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Trevor Etienne is already a key leader for Georgia football. He might also …
ATHENS — Trevor Etienne scored two touchdowns for Georgia on Saturday. He had 88 rushing yards, his most as a Bulldog. He led the team in receptions with 6.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart: ‘We’re not what we used to be’ amid wide-open college …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football final grades following bounce back win over Auburn

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart disappointed with Georgia fans after Auburn: ‘We need it …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Hugh Freeze believes Auburn can win out, sounds off on Georgia talent …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Vanderbilt stuns Alabama, Carson Beck and Kirby Smart take note of …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment