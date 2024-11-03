clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Final grades following Georgia football 34-20 win over Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There have been plenty of strange showings in Jacksonville, Fla., between Georgia and Florida. Saturday’s game was certainly that from Georgia’s …
Connor Riley
CJ Allen makes ‘freaky, unbelievable play’ to power uninspiring Georgia …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a pretty unremarkable day for the Georgia defense. Midway through the fourth quarter, the group had just a single sack and hadn’t forced a …
Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said about Billy Napier, Carson Beck after Georgia beat …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since Vince Dooley was the head coach at Georgia, the Bulldogs have won four consecutive games against the rival Florida Gators.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart to Nate Frazier after Gator Chomp: ‘Don’t be stupid, man. …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nate Fraizer made the biggest play of his young career. He scored Georgia’s first touchdown on the night, tying the score at 13.
Connor Riley
Red-hot, hungry Ole Miss on deck for Georgia, a relieved but …

Mike Griffith
