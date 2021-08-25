Sony Michel traded to Los Angeles Rams, reunited with former college coach Thomas Brown

It proved to be his most productive season in the NFL, as he ran for 931 yards and six touchdowns. He also scored the only touchdown in Super Bowl LIII, which was a 13-3 win for New England over the Rams.

Michel has struggled with injuries in the NFL, as he has only played in 16 games once. New England has also drafted multiple running backs since Michel joined the team in Damian Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Rams have been ravaged by injuries at the running back position, with Cam Akers tearing his Achilles and Darrell Henderson suffering a thumb injury. Los Angeles made one of the splashiest moves of the offseason in trading for former Bulldog Matthew Stafford.