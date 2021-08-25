Sony Michel traded to Los Angeles Rams, reunited with former college coach Thomas Brown
It proved to be his most productive season in the NFL, as he ran for 931 yards and six touchdowns. He also scored the only touchdown in Super Bowl LIII, which was a 13-3 win for New England over the Rams.
Michel has struggled with injuries in the NFL, as he has only played in 16 games once. New England has also drafted multiple running backs since Michel joined the team in Damian Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.
The Rams have been ravaged by injuries at the running back position, with Cam Akers tearing his Achilles and Darrell Henderson suffering a thumb injury. Los Angeles made one of the splashiest moves of the offseason in trading for former Bulldog Matthew Stafford.
Michel will also play with quite a few other former Bulldogs in Leonard Floyd and JR Reed. Both players were college teammates with Michel.
He will also now be coached by one of his former running back coaches from Georgia in Thomas Brown. He, a former Georgia running back himself, was on Mark Richt’s staff for the 2015 season. Michel ran for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns that year, emerging as the team’s leading rusher after Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury.
Michel is in the final year of his rookie contract, so this could be a big showcase for him. The Rams open the 2021 season against the Chicago Bears, a game that will be played on Sunday, Sept. 12.
