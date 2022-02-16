Tom Brady offers hilarious advice to Matthew Stafford for Los Angeles Rams’ championship parade

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about championship parades. With his six Super Bowl victories in New England, along with the one he had in Tampa Bay last season, he knows what former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford is going through today.

And the recently retired Brady offered some advice to Stafford, as he celebrates his Super Bowl win with his Los Angeles’ Rams teammates.

Brady took to Twitter to remind Stafford to make sure to drink water during the festivities.