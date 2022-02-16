Tom Brady offers hilarious advice to Matthew Stafford for Los Angeles Rams’ championship parade
Tom Brady knows a thing or two about championship parades. With his six Super Bowl victories in New England, along with the one he had in Tampa Bay last season, he knows what former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford is going through today.
And the recently retired Brady offered some advice to Stafford, as he celebrates his Super Bowl win with his Los Angeles’ Rams teammates.
Brady took to Twitter to remind Stafford to make sure to drink water during the festivities.
Stafford actually beat Brady earlier in the postseason, in what as of now will be Brady’s final game of his illustrious career. Brady announced his retirement after Stafford’s Rams pulled out a 30-27 victory.
The former Georgia quarterback was clutch in that game as he was on Sunday. Stafford threw for 3 touchdowns in the win, including the game-winner to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 remaining in the game. Kupp went on to win MVP honors for the game.
Stafford does know how to celebrate, as social media was flooded with him at the parade.
While much of the talk around Sean McVay and Aaron Donald had been focused on possibly retiring after the Super Bowl, it certainly seems like with Stafford back at quarterback the Rams are going to give it a full go in defending their championship.
