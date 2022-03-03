Tralee Hale, mother of Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, announces she is cancer free

Tralee Hale has quickly become a fan-favorite among the Georgia fan base. And she got to deliver some great news on Wednesday night, as she announced that she was now cancer-free after first being diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2020.

Hale, who is the mother of Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, provided the update via her Twitter account.

“Feeling Blessed Beyond Measure! I cannot begin to express my gratitude to Dawg Nation for all the prayers and support throughout my treatment,” Hale said in a post. “I WILL continue to use my voice as a woman’s advocate against Breast Cancer.”