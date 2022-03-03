Tralee Hale, mother of Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, announces she is cancer free
Tralee Hale has quickly become a fan-favorite among the Georgia fan base. And she got to deliver some great news on Wednesday night, as she announced that she was now cancer-free after first being diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2020.
Hale, who is the mother of Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, provided the update via her Twitter account.
“Feeling Blessed Beyond Measure! I cannot begin to express my gratitude to Dawg Nation for all the prayers and support throughout my treatment,” Hale said in a post. “I WILL continue to use my voice as a woman’s advocate against Breast Cancer.”
Ringo finished his redshirt sophomore season with 34 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions. With many of the members from Georgia’s defense departing for the NFL, Ringo will be on the building blocks of Georgia’s new-look defense entering the 2022 season.
Related: Kelee Ringo: Watch him break down the Ringo-6 pick to seal the first Georgia football national title in 41 years
Georgia is set to begin spring practice on March 15, with the annual spring game set for April 16. You can bet that Hale will be there, passionately cheering on Ringo and the Bulldogs.
