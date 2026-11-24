ATHENS — Only once in Kirby Smart’s tenure as head coach has he brought in an outside hire to be a coordinator.

That would be Todd Monken, who Smart plucked from the NFL ranks in 2020. The four other times — twice on offense and twice on defense — Smart has promoted from within to fill one of his most important coaching roles.

When Mel Tucker took the Colorado head coaching job, Smart tabbed outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning to be the defensive coordinator. After Lanning was hired to be the head coach at Oregon, Glenn Schumann got the title bump to be the team’s defensive coordinator.

Schumann will now be the head coach at Florida State. With a coordinator opening once again, Smart has another decision to make.

And he’s got two candidates on his current staff who could take over for Schumann when he leaves following the end of Georgia’s season.

The first is Travaris Robinson. He stepped in for Will Muschamp when he moved into an off-field role for the Bulldogs after the 2023 season.

For the last three seasons, Robinson has been Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Schumann was the team’s co-defensive coordinator prior to Lanning’s departure. History could very well repeat itself in the event Robinson gets tapped to replace the longtime Georgia assistant.

“He brings a lot of confidence, a lot of good energy, a lot of experience,” Smart said of Robinson prior to Georgia’s game against South Carolina. “You know, he’s coached, I don’t know, three, four, maybe five places in our league, I think. I mean, he played in one. I know three, four of them. So he understands our conference. I think that’s important in recruiting. He understands the footprint. He’s developed some really good defensive backs.”

Robinson does have experience as a defensive coordinator in the SEC, as he held that title at South Carolina from 2016 through 2020. Muschamp was the head coach of the Gamecocks during that tenure.

That experience helped illuminate what it was like to run a defense while working with one of the best defensive minds of the modern era.

In addition to his time in Columbia, South Carolina, Robinson has also worked at Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Miami. He’s well-traveled across the SEC footprint, which helps with his ability to recruit and develop talent.

“His reputation kind of speaks for itself,” Smart said of Robinson. “And he’s a team guy. He doesn’t really care who gets the credit. He’s worried about doing his job and doing his job with the best of ability every day.”

Robinson makes $1.5 million this season with a contract that runs through 2027. Only Schumann was paid more in terms of a defensive assistant.

Given Georgia hired Robinson away from Alabama, it seems logical that he would step in for Schumann. But he’s not the only assistant on staff who seems ready for the role that Schumann has held for the past five seasons.

Andrew Thacker has also been working with Georgia since the 2024 season. He came on first as an analyst before transitioning to working with Georgia’s stars.

Like Robinson, Thacker has defensive coordinator experience. He held the title at both Temple and Georgia Tech. He worked for the in-state Yellow Jackets from 2019 through 2023.

“His contributions are he has great energy, enthusiasm,” Smart said of Thacker this week. “He’s a great teacher. He loves the game. He’s passionate about it. He’s got FPE.”

Thacker does have previous experience coaching linebackers, which he did at Temple. That is one area where Thacker has a leg up on Robinson, who has only ever coached defensive backs. Schumann had been Georgia’s inside linebackers coach since he first joined Smart’s staff back in December of 2015.

“He brings juice,” linebacker Justin Williams said of Thacker. “I mean, you would see Coach Thacker, he’s a little slim dude. You don’t think he’s that rah-rah, but he got that rah-rah in him. So I love having Coach Thacker as a coach. He’s great.”

In an effort to keep both Robinson and Thacker, the Bulldogs could promote Robinson to defensive coordinator while making Thacker the inside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator. In that scenario, keep an eye out for former Georgia staffer and current Georgia Southern safeties coach Prather Hudson to possibly fill Thacker’s role.

Thacker and Robinson could both want the role at Georgia. Each of Smart’s three defensive coordinators has now been hired as Power 4 head coaches.

It is also worth keeping an eye on what Schumann does with his defensive coordinator opening at Florida State. Departing assistants have rarely brought on-field coaches with them to their new schools, but the Florida State opening is an enticing one.

Especially if Georgia selects on one of these internal candidates over the other.