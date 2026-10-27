ATHENS — The first College Football Playoff rankings drop a week from Tuesday, offering a first glimpse at how the College Football Playoff committee ranks the top teams in the sport.

To this point in the season, Georgia has certainly looked like a team worthy of being included in the first rankings. The Bulldogs are 6-1 on the season, with their best win coming on the road at No. 10 Alabama.

The Bulldogs are currently the No. 3 team in the AP Poll. Should Georgia win this weekend — far from a given — the Bulldogs will only further solidify their case to be in the College Football Playoff.

As for how the national media views Georgia with regard to making the College Football Playoff, most have the Bulldogs safely in the field.

“Georgia’s statement win against Alabama is better than anything Indiana and Notre Dame have on their résumés,” ESPN’s Heather Dinich wrote of Georgia. “The 20-17 win at Alabama is Georgia’s lone win against a ranked opponent, while Indiana and Notre Dame are searching for a statement win. Bama beating Texas A&M by double digits Saturday was a boost for Georgia. The Dawgs are still one of the SEC’s best on both sides of the ball, ranking in the top three in both scoring offense and defense.”

Dinich has Georgia as the No. 3 team in her rankings, behind both Miami and Ohio State.

John Talty of CBS Sports had Georgia as the No. 2 team in his rankings, as he still predicts Georgia to win the SEC. The Bulldogs are one of just two one-loss SEC teams at this point, with Kentucky being the other.

Andy Staples of On3 has Georgia at No. 3 in his rankings. But Staples interestingly has Georgia’s opponent this weekend, Florida, as the No. 10 team in his rankings.

He points to the fact that Florida has quality wins over Ole Miss and Texas already. Thanks to the glut of two-loss SEC teams, Florida’s resume stands out.

“Florida, meanwhile, has wins at Texas and against Ole Miss,” Staples wrote. “Whether Florida and Texas have the same record after next week is another story. If the Gators beat Georgia, they’ll rise. If they lose, they’ll drop out and make room for a team that hasn’t picked up defeat No. 3.”

Georgia has won five consecutive games against Florida, but the Gators have a new coach in Jon Sumrall.

The Bulldogs know they’re going to have their hands full this Saturday against a Florida offense that is more than capable of making things uncomfortable.

“They’ve got great scheme, got really good players,” Smart said. “They’re playing in this tough conference that we’re in. But lot of respect for Buster (Faulkner) obviously, was on our staff. Just think he’s one of the best offensive minds in the country. It’s really hard to defend, but I’m so happy for his success and how well he’s done. Close friend and a lot of respect.”

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled on ESPN at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Georgia’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. start on ABC.