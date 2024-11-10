Georgia
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Final grades from Georgia’s 28-10 loss to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Ms. — There was little doubt about who was the better team on Saturday between Georgia and Ole Miss. The 28-10 margin of victory could actually be considered kind for …
Connor Riley
Malaki Starks says exactly what Georgia has to do if it is to bounce back …
OXFORD, Ms. — For years, Georgia was the bully in college football. On Saturday, it was the one who got pummeled.
Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia football loss to Ole Miss, what comes …
OXFORD, Ms. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart had plenty to say, both good and bad, following the team’s loss to Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart shares injury update on Trevor Etienne, Georgia offensive …
OXFORD, Ms. — Georgia’s offense had just 10 points in the loss to Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
