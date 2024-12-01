clock iconclock icon
Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Final grades from ‘epic’ Georgia football win over Georgia Tech
ATHENS — It was far from Georgia’s best effort of the season, but eight overtimes later the Bulldogs found a way to get a win in Clean, Old-Fashinoed Hate.
Georgia football to face Texas in 2024 SEC Championship Game
ATHENS — It will be a rematch in Atlanta, as the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship game.
Former UGA assistant Fran Brown thanks Kirby Smart after Syracuse upsets …
In a weekend of college football chaos, Syracuse upset No. 6 Miami 42-38.
Georgia football injury situation has Kirby Smart stressing recovery …
ATHENS — Georgia played in the longest game in school history on Friday night, as it came away with a win over Georgia Tech in eight overtimes.
