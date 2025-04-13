clock iconclock icon
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Final grades coming out of Georgia football 2025 G-Day scrimmage
ATHENS — Defining a successful G-Day is difficult.
Connor Riley
Multiple Georgia football defenders stand out on ‘throw-happy’ G-Day
ATHENS — Fans come to G-Day to see the offense shine.
Connor Riley
Where things stand with the UGA QB battle following G-Day showings of …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi combined to throw the ball 83 times on Saturday. There was plenty to look at and judge from the field and press box inside Sanford …
Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said about Georgia following G-Day, shares his thoughts …
ATHENS — Spring practice has come to close for the Georgia Bulldogs, as they wrapped spring practice on Saturday.
Connor Riley
