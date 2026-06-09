Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has been one of the best programs in the country. The Bulldogs have won the SEC four times and the national championship twice since Smart took over.

Georgia figures to have one of the top teams in the country this coming season, with a number of key pieces returning.

But what does the future look like for the Georgia program? Not just in 2026 but beyond?

Still bright, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg’s future power rankings. But not as bright as the recent past.

In the most updated rankings, Georgia dropped from No. 3 down to No. 5 in last year’s ranking.

Notre Dame now has the No. 1 spot, up from No. 5 previously. Ohio State is still at No. 2, with Texas sliding down to No. 3. Oregon is sandwiched between the SEC schools at No. 4.

Rittenberg notes there’s a lot to like about the Georgia program, thanks to how well it has recruited in recent years. No program signed more blue-chip prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

One miss from that class was quarterback Jared Curtis, who flipped at the last minute to Vanderbilt. The lack of a clear succession plans is one of the areas of concern.

“The team could turn to backup Ryan Puglisi or Oregon transfer Bryson Beaver in 2027,” Rittenberg wrote. “After losing decorated recruit Jared Curtis to Vanderbilt, would Georgia target an established transfer QB?”

Georgia didn’t gain any clarity with its backup quarterback situation coming out of spring practice.

Puglisi didn’t play his best in Georgia’s spring game, while Ryan Montgomery, Hezekiah Millender and Beaver all had flashes.

“ I don’t know that any of the three of them were so consistent to be able to say, well, he’s the clear two, or he’s the clear this,” Smart said after G-Day. “It just wasn’t that way. And Gunner had good days and bad days. But he’s the most consistent in terms of making the right decision with where the ball goes.

Stockton’s physical style of play does open him up to a number of hits, highlighting the importance of having a capable backup.

Of course, for all the worrying about the quarterback position, Georgia has never been built based on the success of one player. There’s a reason Smart has been fanatical about building depth and accruing talent.

Even in Georgia’s most recent recruiting class, several players look like immediate contributors for Georgia.

Look for Kaiden Prothro and Tyriq Green to keep Georgia among the nation’s best moving forward, to go along with fellow sophomores Elijah Griffin, Dontrell Glover and Chase Linton.

Georgia opens the upcoming season against Tennessee State on Sept. 5. The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start.