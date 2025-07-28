Zachariah Branch came to Georgia in part to uplift the Georgia wide receiver room.

That he could also be one of the best special teams players in the conference could be an added bonus for a Georgia program that always prioritizes special teams excellence.

Branch was voted First Team All-SEC as both a return specialist and an All-Purpose player.

As a true freshman at USC, Branch won the Jet Award, given to the sport’s most outstanding return specialist. He returned a punt and a kick for touchdowns in 2023.

While Branch was learning the ins and outs of being a college-level receiver, his ability as a return man helped get him on the field immediately.

“I really just was out there every time trying to do the best for my team,” Branch told reporters this spring. That’s the same thing I’m going to be planning on doing here, you know, wherever the coaches need me, whether offense, special teams, as a returner.

“That’s my goal is, you know, be the best version of myself at that play, at that unit, at that rep, to be able to help the team reach the goal that we want.”

Georgia must replace its top two punt returners from last season, as Anthony Evans transferred to Mississippi State shortly after Georgia added Branch to the roster. Evans had 17 punt returns for 129 yards last season.

Malaki Starks, a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had 4 returns for 39 yards.

On kickoff return, Georgia has more options. Cash Jones and Dillon Bell both have experience in that department, allowing Georgia to be more selective with how it uses Branch in that capacity.

Because as great of a special-teams player as Branch can be, he is much more needed on the offensive side of the ball.

Despite being the No. 1-ranked wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Branch has totaled 823 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns over his first two collegiate seasons.

Georgia badly needed a talent infusion at the position, as the Bulldogs led the country in drops a season ago.

By all accounts, Branch and fellow transfer Noah Thomas have been working hard with Gunner Stockton to get on the same page.

“I think going through spring was a big deal and just having that time because it was about a month straight of work and practice, just getting a lot of banked reps,” Stockton said. “And having this offseason, throwing 7-on-7 and working out almost every day and spending a lot of time together has helped a lot.”

That work showed up in Georgia’s spring game, as Branch made an acrobatic grab to haul in a 36-yard pass from Stockton. It was Branch/s only reception of the spring game, but it still offered a taste of what he brings to the offense.

Branch will be Georgia’s fastest wide receiver. Arian Smith filled that role a season ago as he led the team in receiving with 817 yards before being taken by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Like Branch, Smith was a special teams ace, though more as a gunner on the punt team.

Georgia is counting on Branch making a tangible impact on both special teams and wide receiver this fall. With fall camp beginning this week, the USC transfer will need to put his best foot forward with all Georgia is asking him to do in 2025.

“When you’re coming in as a transfer, like, you’re not really gonna be the most comfortable with the team when you first get there,” cornerback Daylen Everette said. “But over time, you can see that they’re starting to get more comfortable with us.”