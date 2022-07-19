WATCH: Shane Beamer turns ‘Swag On’ for 2022 SEC Media Days with hilarious video

ATLANTA — There are plenty of questions about South Carolina football as Shane Beamer enters his second season as the Gamecocks head coach.

But Beamer is doing his part to ensure interest in South Carolina football is not waning.

The 45-year-old Beamer threw down with some of his Gamecock players in a rap video spoof released on Tuesday, shortly after Alabama coach Nick Saban and his players made their stately appearance at the SEC Media Days.