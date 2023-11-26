Georgia
21
2nd QTR
00:04
13
Georgia Tech
  • Kentucky Wildcats
    38
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    31
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    27
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    24
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    24
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    48
  • Florida State Seminoles
    13
    3rd QTR
    12:41
    Florida Gators
    12
    Clemson Tigers
    13
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    7
    Missouri Tigers
    48
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    14
    Texas A&M Aggies
    30
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    42
clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Around the SEC
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Alabama escapes Auburn with ‘Milroe Miracle,’ Nick Saban sets sights on …
AUBURN, Ala. — Nick Saban allowed himself a chuckle moments after a memorable finish propelled his powerhouse Alabama program to a 27-24 win at Auburn.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Alabama coaching legend ‘very happy for Kirby,’ says records made to be …
Kirby Smart considered himself in “rare air” when Georgia won its 28th straight game last Saturday, tying the SEC mark set by Alabama coaching legends Paul “Bear” Bryant and …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
CFP picture version of Around the SEC: Game times, TV channels and picks
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and Georgia are all about taking care of their business at Georgia Tech tonight, but the earth is shifting around the Bulldogs.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
National Coach of Year candidate Kirby Smart keys Georgia atop SEC power …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has done the best coaching job of his career, collectively, through the SEC portion of the schedule and should be the leading candidate to win many of …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Josh Heupel praises Georgia, but says Tennessee did not play its best …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel knows what championship football looks like having quarterbacked Oklahoma’s 2000 national title team and coached against Georgia his first …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Brock Bowers out against Georgia Tech with ankle injury

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV channel, how to watch …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, score, injury news, …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dylan Raiola: What did Georgia’s elite QB commit have to say after …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Alabama coaching legend ‘very happy for Kirby,’ says records made to …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
