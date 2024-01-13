ATHENS — Alabama has made its coaching hire, and it’s as ironic as it is ambitious.

Former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer looks good on paper, but not as he’s entering SEC turf that is foreign to him.

To think, so many programs sought out Nick Saban coaching tree hires over the years, but Alabama, itself, could not manage to land one after all this time knowing Saban was prepping for retirement.

Best in the West?

Dan Lanning certainly seemed to be the most promising candidate for Alabama to hire, but the Tide couldn’t even get lift off on the 37-year-old former Alabama graduate assistant (2015).

Lanning is happy in Oregon and building something very special with the Nike brand and money behind him.

The 49-year-old DeBoer is 3-0 against Lanning, you say, but that’s in large part due to magical Michael Penix Jr. performances against the Ducks.

DeBoer was only in his second year of coaching at Washington and both of them featured Penix Jr.’s clutch playmaking at quarterback.

That said, DeBoer has the look of an excellent tactician, most recently keeping an overmatched Washington team within a touchdown of Michigan for 3 1/2 quarters in the CFP Championship Game.

But there’s so much more to coaching than just Xs and Os, particularly in the SEC with its 24-7 grind of recruiting, retention and the public scrutiny that comes with the territory.

That’s where hiring a coach who understands the demands at Alabama or in the SEC would have made great sense.

Better gambles

Shouldn’t Maryland coach and former Saban offensive coordinator (2018) Mike Locksley have gotten an interview?

It’s one thing for Alabama AD Greg Byrne to call former Tide quarterbacks in the NFL and ask about the 54-year-old Locksley, but sitting down across from him would have also been appropriate.

An interview was also in order for former Alabama player and assistant coach Dabo Swinney, who deserved more consideration from the current Tide administration.

Swinney, 54, has two national championships under his belt and a passion for the Crimson Tide program and community like no other head coach in the nation.

Consider Swinney next up for the job should DeBoer make a quick exit, and possibly with a new AD leading the search if things don’t work out in the next couple of years.

On the clock

It’s not fair, especially since Saban didn’t win a national title his final three years, but DeBoer is on the clock to make something happen big happen in these next two years.

And don’t forget, these Alabama players signed on to play for Saban, and there’s another portal window still ahead.

DeBoer has precious little time to win over these players, many of which are hearing from other coaches and programs that once recruited them.

These complications are why the more established Saban coaching tree members had no interest in the job.

Both Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian have arguably better jobs at Georgia and Texas, each of those states producing more Division I talent and riding waves of support and momentum.

Former Alabama linebacker and current NFL coach DeMeco Ryans was once considered among the strongest candidates to one day replace Saban.

But the Houston Texans have such a promising future with Ryans at the helm that the Alabama job did not make sense for the 39-year-old.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell somehow (agent Jimmy Sexton) managed to get a new raise out of the Alabama opening, even as his Seminoles were handed fresh sanctions for some recruiting improprieties.

Norvell, coming off a 63-3 beatdown at the hands of Georgia, would not have been a popular choice regardless of what Byrne’s spreadsheet told him.

Auburn irony

The other irony with the DeBoer hire, of course, is how poorly Auburn’s hire of Bryan Harsin recently turned out.

Harsin, a successful coach at Boise State in Idaho for seven years before the Tigers brought him in, lasted only two years on The Plains.

Harsin, like DeBoer, had very few ties to the South and hired SEC veteran coaches and coordinators Mike Bobo and Derek Mason to his Auburn staff with hopes of a smoother and more efficient transition.

On paper, it looked like a good move.

Alas, it did not work out, as Mason moved on after one year and Harsin fired Bobo after they clashed early and often.

In hindsight there were many — including Alabama fans — who wondered how Auburn could have ever thought it was a good idea to hire a coach from outside the Southeastern region with so few ties.

In that way, Byrne’s “safe” hire has a risky element, just as going outside the Alabama “family” levels up the pressure before the first game is coached.

Looking ahead

Oh, and about that 2024 schedule?

The Tide’s SEC opener is against Coach Kirby Smart and Georgia on Sept. 28, with both teams coming off a bye week.

Did you know Smart has won 20 straight games when he has had more than a week to prepare, dating back to the end of the 2018 season some five years ago?

Did you know there are no active coaches in college football that have defeated Smart since the end of the 2018 season?

Smart is one phone call from getting the book on DeBoer, Dan Lanning, Line 1.

It’s like that for the former Saban assistants, who network together to different degrees in many creative and helpful ways.

Who would have guessed the Alabama program where all that started would be one of those in the league on the outs in that regard?

Make no mistake about it, DeBoer will be watched closely and critically from the opening kick.

Any changes he brings to how things are done will be questioned by players, if only subconsciously -- because that’s not how the greatest coach of all time did things, right?

It was not going to be easy to replace Saban, but going outside of his coaching tree and the SEC sure makes it seem like the Tide has made things harder on itself.