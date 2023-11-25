Georgia
Sun, 11/26 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
Georgia Tech
  • Florida State Seminoles
    Sun, 11/26 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Florida Gators
    Clemson Tigers
    Sun, 11/26 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Ole Miss Rebels
    17
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    7
    Missouri Tigers
    48
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    14
  • Texas A&M Aggies
    Sat, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    LSU Tigers
    Kentucky Wildcats
    Sat, 11/25 on ABC @5:00 ET
    Louisville Cardinals
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    Sat, 11/25 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Auburn Tigers
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    Sat, 11/25 on SEC Network @8:30 ET
    Tennessee Volunteers
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle
National Coach of Year candidate Kirby Smart keys Georgia atop SEC power …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has done the best coaching job of his career, collectively, through the SEC portion of the schedule and should be the leading candidate to win many of …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
Josh Heupel praises Georgia, but says Tennessee did not play its best …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel knows what championship football looks like having quarterbacked Oklahoma’s 2000 national title team and coached against Georgia his first …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
Around the SEC: TV times, channels and picks of curious league slate
Kirby Smart likes this Georgia football team, but he’s the first to concede it’s different than the 2021 and 2022 teams.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
Confidence building on Rocky Top, Tennessee defense embraces ‘chaos’ of …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee players are ready to embrace the “chaos” of Neyland Stadium on Saturday and extend their 14-game home win streak.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
Mississippi State fires Zach Arnett, second SEC job comes open
A second SEC job has come open in two days, as Mississippi State is parting ways with head coach Zach Arnett. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
Things to know: Georgia faces rivalry challenge with banged up …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV channel, how to watch …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
Georgia impressed by progress of freshman Jordan Hall: ‘He going to …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
Georgia football podcast: ESPN raves as ‘unstoppable’ UGA remains …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
Fiery Georgia Tech believes in beating Georgia, elevates game above …

Mike Griffith
