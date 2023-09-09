TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Georgia teammates Jermaine Burton and Adonai Mitchell will share the same field today when Alabama meets Texas in a Top 10 showdown.

Of course, the former Bulldog receivers will have gone from lining up on opposite sides of the formation to facing each other from opposite sidelines after leaving Georgia for what both deemed as “family” reasons after two seasons.

Burton played in 24 games for Georgia and had 53 catches for 901 yards and 8 TDs, while Mitchell played in 21 games for UGA and had 38 catches for 560 yards and 7 TDs.

The focus today, however, will be on the Top 10 matchup between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns (7 p.m., ESPN), which could have CFP implications.

Burton led Alabama receivers last season with 40 catches for 677 yards with 7 touchdowns, a tick up from his 2021 championship season at Georgia when he had 26 catches for 497 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Burton, however, has made it clear his priority is wining a second national championship with his Crimson Tide teammates.

“At the end of the day we still have one goal, and that’s to win,” Burton said. “I’m not really focused on how many yards I have or any touches, or touchdowns, or anything like that.”

Burton flashed his high ceiling at the end of the 2020 season with a memorable 8-catch, 197-yard, 2-touchdown performance as JT Daniels threw for 401 yards in his first start.

When Georgia shifted to a more balanced attack with mobile quarterback Stetson Bennett, Burton was obviously not a statistical benefactor and made the move to play with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young last season.

Burton was popular with his UGA teammates and they supported him, even as some in the tradition-laden college football fanbase struggled to come to grips with this new landscape of transfers.

Mitchell, meanwhile, brought two national championship rings with him when he transferred to Texas along with some oil painting moments.

Four of Mitchell’s seven touchdowns at Georgia came in the Bulldogs’ four CFP games these past two seasons.

Mitchell hauled in a 40-yard pass from Bennett in Georgia’s 33-18 CFP Championship Game win over Alabama — something he’ll be looking to do again in the Longhorns’ battle in Tuscaloosa today.

Mitchell battled an ankle injury last season that forced him to miss nine games and limited him to just three starts, but he was once again in the spotlight when he caught the game-winning TD pass ini the 42-41 win over Ohio State with 54 seconds remaining.

There was already speculation at that time, however, that Mitchell may not be returning to Georgia as he had an infant daughter, Icylinn, in Texas where he had played high school football before moving to Tennessee for his senior season.

“That’s honestly been the best part,” Mitchell told the AP when asked about being close to family members.

“When I was away, you know, I didn’t get that. I didn’t get that time with my mom. I didn’t get that time with my family, and most of all, my daughter.”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who once shared a sideline with Alabama coach Nick Saban as the Tide’s offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020, said Mitchell has provided a lift.

“I really think the thing AD provides a lot of energy to that receiver room,” Sarkisian said earlier this week. “He’s been in the fire, he’s been in some big games, made some big plays in big games.

“So I think he brings some instant credibility, but yet he backs it up with his work ethic and his play.”

Georgia has moved on without its two former blossoming receiver stars by landing transfer receivers Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State) to help aid returning stars Ladd McConkey and All-American tight end Brock Bowers.

Georgia has a noon game with Ball State which should give players and fans plenty of time to settle in and watch the fireworks — and former Bulldogs receivers — compete in Tuscaloosa.