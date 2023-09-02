There might not be a more well-liked coach in the SEC than South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, and the fun-loving practical joke he played on star players is one reason why.

Beamer, a former Georgia assistant coach under Kirby Smart, played along with SEC Network stars Ryan McGee and Marty Smith as they prompted him to pull the legs of his star players.

Beamer encouraged South Carolina receiver JuJu Wells to use incense and a drum to find inner-calm, showing great acting skills as well as his sense of humor.