Georgia
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

There might not be a more well-liked coach in the SEC than South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, and the fun-loving practical joke he played on star players is one reason why.

Beamer, a former Georgia assistant coach under Kirby Smart, played along with SEC Network stars Ryan McGee and Marty Smith as they prompted him to pull the legs of his star players.

Beamer encouraged South Carolina receiver JuJu Wells to use incense and a drum to find inner-calm, showing great acting skills as well as his sense of humor.

Flashback: Shane Beamer at 2023 SEC Spring Meetings

Quarterback Spencer Rattler was also victimized, as Beamer tried to convince him that unpaid parking tickets could result in him flying back to Oklahoma.

Further, Beamer wanted to know, could he drive this quarterback’s G-Wagon while he was down in Oklahoma?

The comedy continued as Beamer chided his players with a senseless “squeeze the bear” reference in practice and encouragement to grunt during football activities.

Of course, Beamer and the Gamecocks became better known last season for their big-game wins, as they essentially knocked both Tennessee and Clemson out of the playoffs with stirring upsets.

