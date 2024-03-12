ATHENS — Carson Beck said his decision to acquire a Lamborghini after his return to Georgia was negotiated is “not a big deal,” in his opinion.

Beck, a projected 2025 NFL first-round draft pick and the Heisman Trophy co-favorite, said it’s as simple as his love of cars and isn’t too concerned about what critics might say.

“I love cars, and I got a car, that’s really all it is,” Beck said at Georgia’s opening spring football press conference on Tuesday,

“Obviously a lot of people are going to look at it and say ‘what a terrible decision, what a terrible choice with his money,’ " Beck said.

“But it’s just a car at the end of the day, it’s not too big of a deal, I just drive it around.”

Beck explained he’s always loved cars, once dreaming of driving a Ford Mustang.

“My dream car when I was super, super young, was always a Mustang, (but) never actually had a Mustang,” Beck said. “I kind of grew out of it when I was like 14 or 15.”

Beck spent three seasons at Georgia backing up previous starting quarterbacks D’Wan Mathis, J.T. Daniels and Stetson Bennett before getting his chance.

Beck showed NFL skills last season, leading the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record, the team’s only blemish a 27-24 SEC title game loss against Alabama that saw the Tide prevent Beck from throwing a TD pass.

Beck’s value, however, was immense to the extent Georgia made sure to do what it took for him to return for another season.

The Georgia quarterback is believed to have one of the richest NIL and collective deals in college football, and sources have told DawgNation a booster added to the pot.

Beck has not been shy about his financial gains, showing pictures of himself with his Lamborghini as well as expensive jewelry, bags, menus and private travel conveniences.

The Lamborghini, however, has stolen the headlines and seemingly brought Beck a higher sense of self-value.

“I’ve always been a huge car guy, so growing into that, being able to associate myself with that brand, it’s such a large brand name being able to get that car, obviously it’s a blessing,” Beck said.

“Being able to associate myself get that car, it’s been awesome.”

Tate Ratledge, Beck’s closest friend on the team, said he’s happy the Georgia quarterback has been able to realize one of his dreams.

Beck, meanwhile, shared how the souped up SUV puts a smile on his face.

“There’s something about, like, pulling out of the driveway and hearing a well-built engine, the exhaust,” Beck said. “I don’t know how to explain it, it puts a smile on my face.”