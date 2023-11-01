ATHENS — Georgia’s impressive wins over Florida and Kentucky were enough to convince the CFP committee to rank the Bulldogs No. 2 despite their relatively light schedule.

Many had projected Georgia to start out lower in the rankings, which will come out each Tuesday before the final rankings are released on Sunday, Dec. 3, and set the field for the four-team playoff.

The initial CFP rankings released on Tuesday night, with the corresponding Sagarin computer strength of schedule in parenthesis:

• 1. Ohio State (22)

• 2. Georgia (81)

• 3. Michigan (68)

• 4. Florida State (48)

• 5. Washington (52)

CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan didn’t hesitate to answer when DawgNation asked him on Tuesday night teleconference how UGA was ranked above other top undefeated teams that had stronger schedule strengths.

“You look at the rivalry game with Florida, and the way they played against Kentucky to win that 51-13,” Corrigan said. “Add into that the fact that Brock Bowers did not play against Florida.”

Georgia did have questions to answer with its two-time All-American out, and Coach Kirby Smart’s team did just that in the 43-20 win.

“Their overall team makeup, team speed, team defense, allowing 14 points a game,” Corrigan continued. “In total and body of work, you have to make these decisions as you look at it.”

Corrigan explained that having former head coaches on the 13-member CFP Committee helps measure teams accurately.

“The beauty of it is to have Coach (Joe) Taylor and Coach (Chris) Alt and Jim Grobe in there as former coaches,” Corrigan said, “and their ability to talk about what they see as well enhances the experience for everyone in the room to make sure we’re getting this right.”