The 12-team College Football Playoff has yet to officially get underway, but already, there’s a key tweak.

A “5-7″ format will be applied in selecting the 12 teams, essentially adding another at-large team to the mix. The 2025 CFP Championship Game will be played on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The dissolution of the Pac-12′s membership in 2023 led to the change in CFP format.

Previously, a “6-6″ model was in place, featuring the six highest-ranked conference champions making the 12-team field along with the next six-highest ranked teams in the final CFP rankings.

“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” said Dr. Mark Keenum, President of Mississippi State University and Chair of the CFP Board of Managers.

“I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.”

Keenum’s reference to “the evolution of our conference structures” is a direct reference to the Pac-12, which is down to just two teams after the latest round of college football realignment.

Washington State and Oregon State remain after the other 10 former Pac-12 schools opted for the greener pastures of higher revenue leagues.

• UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon have joined the Big Ten

• Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are part of the Big 12

• Cal and Stanford have joined the ACC.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will continue to receive a first-round bye, maintaining the importance of the college football regular season.

Teams ranked No. 5 through No. 12 will play first-round games with the higher-ranked team hosting the event (No. 5 hosts No. 12, No. 6 hosts No. 11, No. 7 hosts No. 10 and No. 8 plays No. 9).

The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place in the New Year’s Six Bowl Games.

The Fiesta, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls will host the four quarterfinals games.

The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will host the semifinals leading up to the CFP Championship Game being played in Atlanta.