CFP Committee defends Georgia at No. 1, compares to Ohio State and Michigan

ATHENS — The College Football Playoff Committee was put on the spot late Monday night with questions about Georgia compared to Big Ten powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines, like the Bulldogs, are 10-0 and the winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game will likely sail into the CFP final four after facing a yet-to-be-determined three-loss opponent from the Big Ten West Division. The third set of rankings came out late on Tuesday night with Georgia No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, Tennessee, LSU, USC, Alabama and Clemson.

CFP chairman Boo Corrigan was asked how close No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are to Coach Kirby Smart's Georgia football program.

"I think the committee believes there's been separation with Georgia," Corrigan said, stating the obvious. "But there's still more games to play as we kind of get through the balance of the season." The Big Ten question was further pressed: is the separation based more on performance or more on the quality of schedule that Georgia has played, affording them more quality wins?

“When we look at it, we notice the win over Tennessee, the win over Oregon, the top-10 defense, another win for them this past week at Mississippi State,” Corrigan replied. “In the eyes of the committee, that’s a separator for us.” The CFP Ccomittee has been known to commonly cite offensive rankings since its inception in 2014, so the fact that Georgia’s elite defense was noted was significant as the CFP rankings can and have changed week-to-week. Teams can win and still drop depending on how impressive they play, or if a team ranked behind them plays a better opponent and also looks impressive. The winner of the Michigan-Ohio State game on Nov. 26 will get a boost simply by the schedule strength increase. Georgia, meanwhile, closes the regular season against a woeful Georgia Tech team that affords no opportunity to improve schedule strength or stature, regardless of how impressively the Bulldogs’ figure to win. Georgia plays at Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Wildcats fell out of the rankings after their home loss to Vanderbilt last Saturday.

For now, however, the CFP Committee made it clear Georgia is their No. 1 team. “Again, looking at those three teams and how balanced they are offensively and defensively,” Corrigan said, “we have determined that Georgia is ahead of the other two.” Here’s a look at how the remaining CFP contenders compare in scoring offense and defense categories: Scoring Offense Georgia 6th, 40.6 Ohio State 2nd, 46.8 Michigan 5th, 41.4