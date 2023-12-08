clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

Opinion: Transfer tailback Trevor Etienne would provide quick lift in …
ATHENS — Florida tailback Trevor Etienne went into the transfer portal on Thursday after nearly a week of speculation, and Georgia is considered among the schools the gifted …
Mike Griffith
2024 Georgia football schedule: Way-too-early ranking of opponents
ATHENS — Georgia football is making a run at what would be a seventh-straight Top 10 season and bowl victory, but already, talk has turned to 2024.
Mike Griffith
Nick Saban lobbies for Alabama to get in CFP field with win over Georgia, …
ATHENS — Alabama football does not have control of its destiny as it enters into the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Alabama star among former Georgia players scattered around college ranks
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has grown accustomed to seeing former Georgia players across the sideline from him, and that will happen again on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Jalen Milroe: Alabama’s ‘can’t miss’ star embraces challenge Georgia …
ATLANTA — The “Milroe Miracle” moment at Auburn is “100 percent over with” and Jalen Milroe says he has moved on.
Mike Griffith
Opinion: Transfer tailback Trevor Etienne would provide quick lift in …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart, Georgia staff chasing next championship on recruiting …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …

Connor Riley
Former 5-star prospect Xavian Sorey enters transfer portal

Connor Riley
Georgia linebacker EJ Lightsey latest Bulldog to enter transfer portal

Connor Riley
