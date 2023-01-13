Georgia defensive snaps leader Malaki Starks and sacks leader Mykel Williams make FWAA Freshman All-American

ATHENS, Ga. — Kirby Smart continues to develop and utilize young talent at Georgia as well as any coach in the nation, placing two plays on the FWAA Freshman All-American Team sponsored by Chris Doering Mortgage. Safety Malaki Starks and defensive end Mykel Williams both made the 32-member team which was announced on Thursday. Starks led all Georgia defenders with 847 snaps played this season and finished third on the team with 68 tackles, starting all 15 games for the CFP Champion Bulldogs.

Starks’ 7 pass break-ups also tied for the team lead, and he had two of UGA’s 15 interceptions. Williams led Georgia with 4.5 sacks and 30 quarterback pressures, and he was second among Georgia defensive linemen with 410 snaps played. The selection of Starks and Williams marks the first time since 2018 that UGA had multiple players on the FWAA Freshman All-American Team.

That was a season that saw future first-round NFL Draft picks Jordan Davis and Isaiah Wilson make the team, along with Cade Mays. Bulldogs’ sophomore tight end Brock Bowers became the first Georgia player to win the FWAA Freshman of the Year last year. Georgia players who have made the FWAA Freshman All-American Team since its inception in 2001:

RB Knowshon Moreno, 2007 WR AJ Green, 2008 TE Orson Charles, 2009 RB Todd Gurley, 2012 RB Nick Chubb, 2014 TE Isaac Nautta, 2016

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, 2016 QB Jake Fromm, 2017 OL Andrew Thomas, 2017 OL Isaiah Wilson, 2018 OL Cade Mays, 2018 DL Jordan Davis, 2018