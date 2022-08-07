Florida sack artist Brenton Cox puts Georgia offensive line on notice

ATHENS — Florida defensive end Brenton Cox put the Georgia football offensive line on notice Saturday night. “Better get ready for me,” Cox responded on his Twitter account to a UGA promotional video. Brenton , Dawgnation

Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are feeling pretty good about themselves this season despite losing 15 players to the NFL draft, including team captain and offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer. “We will not be hunted at the University of Georgia, I can promise you that,” Smart said at the SEC Media Days last month in Atlanta. “The hunting we do will be from us going the other direction.”

Maybe so, but it seems Cox has struck first on social media with his verbal warning shot. Cox, from Stockbridge, Ga., was one of the many 5-star prospects Smart has recruited since being hired after the 2015 season. But Cox surprised many when he transferred out of Georgia following the 2019 spring football session.

Cox sat out the 2019 season, following previous transfer rules protocol while being named to the 2019-20 SEC Academic Honor Roll. Cox has had three tackles in each of this games against Georgia, 1-1 against his former head coach and many of his former teammates. The Gators beat the Bulldogs 44-28 in 2020, but Georgia won last season’s meeting, 34-7. The Bulldogs opened as a 17-point favorite to beat Florida this season in Jacksonville earlier this offseason. Smart hinted during the offseason Georgia would be more inclined to push things more offensively. “We want to score points and to that you have to have skill players that can make plays,” Smart said. “We feel we’re in a good position to do that.”