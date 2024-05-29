MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — The timeline for determining the near future of the Georgia-Florida game location is less than a month away.

The game is set to be played in Jacksonville in 2024 and 2025, but with construction on a new-look, $1.4 billion EverBank Stadium seemingly set to begin in 2026 and run through 2027, alternative locations are under consideration.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin revealed on Wednesday that talks between Georgia and the Gators’ athletic leadership will heat up after a Jacksonville city council meeting next month.

“… after the city and the NFL and everybody approves exactly what’s going on there in Jacksonville with their stadium, it will be a good time for us (to address),” Stricklin said at the SEC Spring Meetings at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort.

“We’ve had some conversations, we have a general sense of the direction that might be heading, (but) that would be the timeline.”

Jacksonville’s News4 has reported the goal is for the Jacksonville City Council to vote by June 25.

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Camping World Stadium in Orlando and Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium are considered among potential neutral sites, but Stricklin said there are two other options in play.

“We’ll look at all the options,” Stricklin said, “but home-and-home is (also) an option.”

The NFL’s Jacksonville franchise will play in the stadium in 2026 and find an alternative location to play in 2027.

The 2026 stadium capacity, however, is expected to be reduced to just 43,500 due to the construction, causing issues for an SEC rivalry game that sees 70,000 fans attend annually.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said last week at UGA’s spring meetings there are many possibilities for the 2026 and 2027 Georgia-Florida football games.

“We’ve got to look at other options, whether that’s home and home, whether that’s neutral sites,” Brooks said. “We’re working with Florida to look at the options for those two years.

“Then beyond that, once that construction is complete we’re excited to go back there and see the potential opportunities to make it a really special game with what they are talking about doing. It looks like it’s going to be an amazing project.”

The renovated stadium will feature an open-air concept featuring a canopy that’s intended to help keep fans cooler.

SportsProMedia.com reported earlier this month that the Jaguars received approval for their plans to rebuild the EverBank Stadium as part of a $1.4 billion deal with city leaders.

The franchise and the city will each pay $625 million toward the project, per the report, with the City of Jacksonville to contribute a further $150 million to help prepare the stadium for construction in 2026 and a new 30-year lease to be in place to keep the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

The new open-air stadium is expected to have the potential to hold 71.500 fans.