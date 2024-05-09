ATHENS — Georgia football is the clear-cut SEC favorite this season, and the DraftKings preseason odds indicate why.

Odds have been released for seven of the Bulldogs’ more high-profile games, including the opener against Clemson on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here are the opening lines, and a thought on each game:

Georgia - 13.5 Clemson

Georgia beat the Tigers in the teams’ most recent meeting in the 2021 season opener, 10-3, in Charlotte, N.C.

This season’s game isn’t expected to be as close, but it’s worth noting Clemson finished last year on a five-game win streak, including a 38-35 bowl win over Kentucky.

Quick pick: Georgia wins, Clemson covers

Georgia -4.5 Alabama

The Bulldogs haven’t won in Tuscaloosa since 2007, when Matthew Stafford was QB and Nick Saban was a first-year head coach for the Tide.

Carson Beck is the most talented UGA QB since Stafford, and Alabama has a first-year head coach.

Quick pick: Georgia wins, Georgia covers

Georgia -24 Auburn

It’s a home game for the Bulldogs against an Auburn program it has beaten seven times in a row.

But it’s also a game that falls a week after what promises to be an emotional contest in Tuscaloosa, and the Bulldogs don’t always cover as a big home favorite.

Quick pick: Georgia wins, Auburn covers

Georgia -1.5 Texas

Some have pointed to this showdown in Austin as perhaps having the greatest impact on the College Football Playoffs.

The game also features a battle of the two preseason Heisman Trophy favorites.

Quick pick: Georgia wins, Georgia covers

Georgia -22 Florida

The Bulldogs most recent regular-season loss came to Florida in 2020, but a lot has changed since then.

Georgia is an overwhelming favorite over the Gators this season, and there’s a chance Billy Napier might not still be Florida’s head coach.

Quick pick: Georgia wins, Florida covers

Georgia -7 Ole Miss

The Bulldogs blew out the Rebels in Sanford Stadium last season in what many expected to be a close game.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium figures to present more of a challenge.

Quick pick: Georgia wins, Georgia covers

Georgia -17.5 Tennessee

The Vols have a new starting quarterback they are excited about, dual-threat signal caller Nico Iamaleava.

The last time Tennessee beat Georgia, in 2016, it took a mobile QB and a Hail Mary in a shootout. These Bulldogs won’t engage in that fashion, but they will pound the ball over the Vols on the ground.

Quick pick: Georgia wins, Tennessee covers