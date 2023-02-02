South Carolina announces former Georgia Bulldog DeAngelo Gibbs as a member of 2023 signing class

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer picked up one of his first massive recruiting wins on Wednesday as he landed 5-star prospect Nycokles Harbor. Beamer’s team also announced it signed one of Kirby Smart’s first big recruiting wins, as South Carolina announced former safety DeAngelo Gibbs as a transfer. Gibbs first signed with Georgia as a member of the 2017 signing class, the first full signing class in Smart’s tenure at Georgia.

He converted to wide receiver at Tennessee but never played in a game for the Volunteers. He sat out the 2019 season due to transfer restrictions at the time and then sat out the 2020 season to focus on his academics. He entered the transfer portal in May of 2022 and did not play anywhere this past season. It is not yet known whether Gibbs will play on offense or defense for the Gamecocks. Beamer was on the Georgia coaching staff during Gibbs’ recruitment and first season in Athens. Beamer left to become Oklahoma’s tight ends coach following the 2017 season. Beamer is 0-2 against Georgia since becoming the head coach at South Carolina, with the Gamecocks losing 48-7 at home against Georgia. The Bulldogs host South Carolina on Sept. 16 this coming season.