ATHENS — Georgia stars opted-in, a handful of Florida State stars opted out, and the Bulldogs romped to an Orange Bowl victory.

Georgia’s 63-3 victory over the Seminoles ranked as the most lopsided in bowl history and goes down as the worst loss in Florida State history.

And yet, the Seminoles featured the word “unconquered” on their ACC championship rings, noting a 13-0 record.

To be fair, Florida State was unconquered through the ACC Championship Game before being left out of the four-team CFP field.

Was Florida State one of the “four best” teams without its star quarterback, Jordan Travis?

The Seminoles were 10-0 when Travis went down with a broken leg in a 58-13 win over North Alabama on Nov. 18.

Florida State beat Florida (24-15) and then Louisville in the ACC Championship Game (16-6) in its final two contests of the season, but the CFP committee was not impressed enough to include the Seminoles in the four-team field.

It’s a story that has been told several times over, but with different narratives.

Georgia got left out, too, becoming the first No. 1 team in CFP history to topple out of the four-team playoff field the final week of the season.

And yet, all of the Bulldogs’ healthy players opted in, leading Kirby Smart’s program to be lauded for the players’ dedication and commitment to one another.

Georgia players, like Florida State players, had to decide if it was worth it to play in an Orange Bowl that carried no playoff ramifications.

“They want to go out on top — they don’t want their last Georgia outing to be what was the SEC Championship,” Smart said, explaining why his players banded together to play one final time.

“They put their minds to it, and it was a little bit of almost a contagious deal. One guy did it, another guy did it, and they wanted to play.”

Smart said the Orange Bowl win — after seeing a 29-game win streak snapped — provided a unique opportunity for his program to show resilience.

“It made me realize this huge investment we put into the culture of our team, the love we had for each other,” Smart said.

“The loss to Alabama, as bad as it was, gave us an opportunity to shine this light, ‘That you know what, these bowl games matter, winning matters, finishing matters.’ "

Florida State coach Mike Norvell stands behind his players’ decision, and he insists the Seminoles would have been competitive without Travis despite their offensive struggles in the wins over Florida and Louisville.

“We had a great story,” Norvell said in the recent ESPN story. “I still believe to this day if we were given an opportunity, it could have been really special to compete for a championship. I just felt grief. It was immediate heartbreak for that team.”

Indeed, and “unconquered” will be the message the team will wear on its 2023 season rings.