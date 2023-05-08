Georgia football early favorite to blow out rivals except Tennessee, per oddsmakers
ATHENS — Georgia football has widely been projected as the preseason No. 1 team, and early odds indicate the oddsmakers are bought in.
The Bulldogs are a double-digit favorite in four of the five SEC games posted by Draftkings.com, the lone exception being Georgia’s trip to Knoxville to play Tennessee on Nov. 18:
• South Carolina at Georgia (-24)
• Georgia (-18.5) at Auburn
• Georgia (-21.5) vs. Florida in Jacksonville
• Ole Miss at Georgia (-19.5)
• Georgia (-7.5) at Tennessee.
UGA was 8-7 against the spread last season, meaning they won by more than what they were favored by in eight of their 15 games during the 2022 campaign.
Many looked at this season’s schedule and suggested Georgia might not be seriously changed until it plays at Tennessee in November.
Florida at Utah (-10), Aug. 31
LSU at Florida State (pick’em), Sept. 3
Texas at Alabama (-7.5), Sept. 9
Tennessee at Florida, Sept. 16
Ole Miss at Alabama (-16), Sept. 23
Texas (-5.5) at Oklahoma, Oct. 7
Auburn at LSU (-17), Oct. 14
Tennessee at Alabama (-10), Oct. 21
LSU at Alabama (-7), Nov 4
Florida at LSU (-16.5), Nov. 11
Alabama (-14) at Auburn, Nov. 25