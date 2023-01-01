WATCH: New Year’s compilation video, Georgia wins as clock strikes 12 , LeBron James pouts

Dawgnation Logo
The clock struck midnight as Georgia beat Ohio State in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal to advance to the CFP Championship Game.
SEC Network screenshot

Coach Kirby Smart’s defense came up with one big stop after another in the fourth quarter of the Bulldogs’ pulse-pounding 42-41 win over Ohio State.

Georgia advances to play TCU -- a 51-45 winner over Michigan -- in the CFP Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Buckeyes scored 38 points through the first three quarters, leading by 14 points as the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal moved into the final stanza at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ohio State, however, could manage no more than a field on its final three drives.

